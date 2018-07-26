Ask the Game Warden

By John Criner

Times Outdoor Columnist Q: Jerry has a small private pond that he owns. Is he required to have a fishing license on his own lake? Do his friends have to have license?

A: Yes, anyone 16 years and older must have the appropriate fishing license to fish any waters within the state, even if it’s their own private pond.

Q: The new AG& F Bonds’ Launch on Horseshoe lake is very nice. Are there plans to have rest rooms built? There are many ladies that use the ramp.

A: Unfortunately, there are no plans for a restroom at the ramp.

Q: Driving around, especially in the country, there are people riding in the back of pickup trucks. It is legal to ride in the back of the trucks? How about safe- ty belts?

A: According to Arkansas Law 27-35-104 “Riding in spaces not for passengers” is illegal. The law states “No person shall ride on any vehicle upon any portion of the vehicle not designed or intended for the use of passengers.”

Answers provided by Sgt.

Andy Smith Law Enforcement, District D-I.

Sgt. Andy Smith