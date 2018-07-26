High School Bass Tournament Fishing

By John Criner

Times Outdoor Columnist There are a lot of high school fishermen in Crittenden County that would like to compete in tournaments against other teenagers and especially against other schools. West Memphis vs. Marion would attract county wide attention. There are other activities for teenagers to participate in besides the organized sports like football and baseball. Hunting and fishing can be enjoyed by all regardless of size, speed, or age and it is something that they can enjoy with their dad. There is a group of young fishermen that will welcome our fishermen.

The 901 High School Bass Club is composed of fishing teams from Shelby County high schools and was organized in the summer of 2017. Nick Staub, a 10th grader from Houston High, organized the club and is its’ first president. Nick enjoyed fishing with his dad against local adult teams and wanted to try his skills against fishermen his own age. He called some fishing buddies and they formed a club that any high schooler could join no matter what school they went to. The club started with four teams and there are now 20 teams that will participate at Horseshoe Lake on Saturday, July 28, 2019. The teams are staying at cabins on Horseshoe Lake on Friday night and the weigh in will be at 12 p.m. at the AG& F Bonds Launch. The Real Reel Lady will be present, so if you need some reel repair, visit with her. Everybody is welcome and it would be interesting to talk with these teenage fishermen, especially if you are a teenager or perhaps interested in becoming a sponsor.

Fishing is for 8th to 12th graders and girls are welcome to fish. The fisherman can use his own boat, but he does not have a boat, he is welcome to fish with a friend and the adult that fishes every boat. The adult is welcome to fish, but his catch does not count for the boat’s total fish weight.

Dads always have the first choice to fish with their kid.

Bass fishing is expensive with high entry fees, so the club member pays $150 in the fall and the spring and this takes care of the entry fees and any other expenses. Pre registration of one to two weeks is standard, depending on the tournaments. There are several sponsors that support the 901 High School Bass Club. Trophies and cash are awarded to the winners.

Big tournaments like the Bass Master High School and the National Championship have pay outs of $1,000 to $2,000 cash and several thousand dollars in scholarship money.

Crittenden County has many good young fishermen and let’s put together some fishing teams. The 901 High School Bass Club has done all the organizational work and they welcome Crittenden County.

They belong to the State and National organizations.

OUR young hunters and fishermen are the future of OUR outdoor sports. Let’s look for some sponsors and good fishermen that are willing to help these young fishermen. Dads, you might learn something about fishing and you know it would be fun. Papa Duck is glad to help.

This is the slow time for fishing with catfish being the best fish to try to catch.

Midway appears to be the best lake for bream and bass. Papa Duck fished it last week and caught a couple dozen of medium sized bream along the levee side using Miss Joyce’s crickets around the rocks. Spider rigs fishing deep crappie are the best bet for Horseshoe. Tilden Rodgers is producing a few catfish if you can find a shade tree to sit under. The heat has really slowed down the small private ponds unless the water pumps are working.

Hunting and fishing is expensive. When sharing a trip with a friend, always offer to share the expenses.

It is costly for the truck and boat motor gas, the launch fee, and don’t forget the food. Split the cost and that may prevent some hard feelings.

For local bass tournament fishermen, on Saturday, July 23, the Third BassMass will be held at the AG& F Bonds ramp. Blast off is at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. There will be a “Lunker Chase” weigh in every two hours with a with a cash prize for each session. The entry fee is $100 per angler. For more information call 901-5747625 or 901-359-3422.

It is less than two months till dove season when you can take that kid on the him with you when you scout out Mother Nature’s wonders. Lakeside Taxidermy looks forward to hunt. In the mean time, take mounting your trophies at a 870-732-0455 or 901-482-

fair price, quality work, and 3430

we get it done quickly. jhcriner@hotmail.com PapaDuck Lakeside Taxidermy

Football and basketball are high school sport staples, but what about competitive fishing? Many high school-age fishermen are joining the ranks of competitive bass fishing, such as the 901 High School Bass Club in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Submitted photo

John Criner