MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

AMES(Maundta21toApiri19) For Friday, July 27, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Be careful during discussions with others about shared property and inheritances. Don't give away the farm. It's a good thing to be generous, but respect your own self-interest as well.

Do not promise more than you can deliver today, especially when talking to bosses, parents and VIPs. Stay realistic. (Do yourself this favor.)

CANCEK(Jim®21toJMy22)

to Aug. 22)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will love to travel today, because you want to get outta Dodge. You need a change of scenery, some stimulation and adventure! Tally ho!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Respect the wealth of your partner or shared wealth of others today. You might be tempted to go overboard and expect too much from someone, or use his or her belongings. Don't do it.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a warm, friendly, big-hearted day! Enjoy schmoozing with others, but don't bite off more than you can chew. Pull in your reins a little.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Work-related travel will be upbeat and fun today. However, don't spend more than is expected, because you will be tempted to do this. Easy does it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a funfilled, social day. Accept invitations to party. Enjoy sports events and playful activities with children. (It's a great date day!)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Family gatherings will delight you today. Nevertheless,

CAMMCCMRN (ED®©. 22 to Jaomio 19)

increased chaos and activity at home could be challenging. Don't overreact. Keep your cool.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Your positive attitude toward life is what attracts everyone today. You feel it. However, don't promise more than you can deliver just because people expect it. Keep your feet on the ground.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a great day for business and commerce. Nevertheless, if something looks too good to be true, it probably is. Double-check your information in case someone has exaggerated or made things look better than they are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) The Moon is in your sign today, dancing with Jupiter. This makes you feel optimistic, jovial and warmhearted toward everyone. 'Jump in! The water's fine!'

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a feel-good day! (That's why you have a warm feeling in your tummy.) You can choose to socialize with others, or you can seek privacy in beautiful surroundings. It's your call.

YOU BORN TODAY: You need variety and stimulation in your life. You are dynamic, optimistic, friendly and energetic! This year it's time to clarify your goals, because new beginnings and exciting changes await you. Take the initiative! What you begin now will unfold in the future, because this is the beginning of a new cycle. Your physical strength will increase this year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)