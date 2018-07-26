Poncedeleon completes comeback with MLB debut

Just over a year after a potential career ending injury, Daniel Poncedeleon joined the Cardinals and made rookie history

Daniel Poncedeleon had little time to prepare for his Triple-A debut last season. A late scratch led to Poncedeleon being called up from Double-A Springdale and making an opening day start for the Memphis Redbirds last season.

In font of a packed AutoZone Park, a 25-yearold Poncedeleon took the mound in Memphis with the presence of a vet, tossing five innings of no-hit baseball and ending his Triple-A debut after giving up one run, one walk and striking out eight over 5.1 innings.

Things were looking promising for the crafty righty. His season continued, giving up one run a piece in his next three starts before being hit for three runs on May 4, 2017. On May 9, 2017, everything changed.

Poncedeleon had begun what may have been another impressive start, completing the first inning with just a single hit allowed in Iowa against the Chicago Cubs Triple-A affiliate. Then came the second and a line drive that struck Poncedeleon in the temple, forcing the Redbirds righty to undergo immediate brain surgery.

“For me, it wasn’t as scary because I didn’t know what was going on as much, but I know my wife, my dad, my agent and both families were really worried and they didn’t know what my future was going to be, but I never thought that I was never going to play again,” Poncedeleon told Fox Sports.

The Cardinals minor leaguer never doubted that he would be back on the hill, but he was sidelined for three months, a period of time Poncedeleon says he took to heal both physically and spiritually.

“From that point in Iowa until now, it just gave me a lot of time to read and become a better Christian man and get my heart right and everything just stated lining up a little bit better,” Poncedeleon told Fox.

After those three months, Poncedeleon was cleared to return to the St. Louis Cardinals rehab facility in Jupitar, Florida where he could once again focus on baseball.

Memphis eased him back into action this season, with Poncedeleon making his first appearance out of the bullpen and tossing one inning. After that, it was clear that the up-andcomer was back just where he left off. In 17 starts for the Redbirds this season, Poncedeleon struck out 10 or more in six innings twice, never allowed more than four runs making for a 2.15 ERA and accumulated a 9-3 record.

Earlier this month on July 15, Poncedeleon pitched his first complete game at the Triple-A level, a nineinning shutout against the Omaha Storm Chasers in Omaha.

Just 14 months removed from brain surgery, that performance got Poncedeleon a call from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 6-foot-4 rookie made his major league debut this past Monday in Cincinnati against Reds, tossing 116 pitches which made up for seven no-hit innings while only allowing three harmless walks. That performance allows Poncedeleon to go down in history not only as a remarkable comeback story but as just the fifth pitcher since the 1961 Expansion Era to carry a no-hitter through seven innings in their ML debut, according to ESPN.

After his start, Poncedeleon was optioned back down to the Memphis Redbirds.

By Collins Peeples