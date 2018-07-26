Tips for late summer fishing in the Mid-South

Rogers Youth Bring VBS to Town

First Baptist Rogers ministered in the Lakeshore Trailer park with New Beginnings Fellowship and at Second Baptist Turrell this week. The group of 66 sixth through eighth graders presented Bible stories, arts and crafts, and recreational kick ball for local children. Community service included lawn mowing, painting and repairing the Turrell Library sign, along with neighborhood canvassing on behalf of the two churches under Pastor Anthony Banks. The two year-old Second Baptist Turrell is a church re-start sponsored by the Rogers church and is part of the Delta Network of the Arkansas Baptists. The mission trip concluded with a block party at the Turrell fire station, Thursday evening. First Baptist West Memphis put the visiting group up for the week.

Photos by John Rech