HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, July 28, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Old flames are back in your life again. Others might deal with children or a situation with your kids that is from the past. (This is just for a few weeks.)

Relatives might be camped out on your doorstep because of Mercury retrograde. Stock the fridge. This is a classic time for family reunions.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) For the next few weeks, expect travel delays and mixed-up communications. Canceled appointments and delays might give you a chance to rethink something.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Checks in the mail will be late during the next few weeks. Many situations dealing with your finances and even your job are topsy-turvy right now.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) For the next few weeks, Mercury is retrograde in your sign, which is why you feel out of control. You will encounter ex-partners and friends from the past. Could this be a chance for closure?

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) The next few weeks are excellent for research and finishing whatever is already on your plate. Do not begin new business – but by all means, finish old business!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Expect to run into old friends and faces from your past during the next few weeks. This might cause you to rethink some of your future goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will hear from bosses, parents and authority figures from your past. This could be good news – or not. However, it might be your second chance to explain what you want to say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Travel plans might be canceled now and in the next few weeks. If you are traveling, try to go someplace you've been before. (It's Mercury retrograde.)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) The next few weeks are an excellent time to wrap up loose details regarding taxes, inheritances, loans, debt and insurance issues. Things that have been dragging on suddenly will get done! Yay!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Ex-partners and old friends are back in your world again. Think of this is an opportunity to set things straight.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Your work will suffer from delays, silly mistakes, mixedup communications and computer problems in the next few weeks. Just cope as best you can. Fortunately, you can finish old projects much easier than usual!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are charming, creative and sincere. You are a dependable friend with your sights on the future. This year is more slower paced, a wait-and-see year. Get some rest and rejuvenation. It's also time to cooperate with others. Focus on business and personal relationships. Look for ways to practice kindness and be helpful to others. Be relaxed and easygoing.

