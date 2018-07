Marriage Licenses

July 18 Raymendo Cantu, 43, and Ruth E. Enriquez, 37, both of Memphis Alejandro V. Garcia, 27, and Kimberly N. Smith, 21, both of Memphis July 19 Ruben Armas, 48, and Amanda L. Childers, 35, both of Memphis Michael L. Cole, 44, and Birdie L. McKinley, 35, both of Walls, Mississippi Jose J. Datino, 37, and Ana M. Flores, 32, both of Lakeland, Tennessee July 20 Angelo J. Haynes, 38, of Precott, Arkansas, and Donna F. Haynes, 40, of Oxford, Mississippi Juan M. Ramos, 24, and Jessica L. Mendez, 22, both of Memphis Eleazar Ortis, 46, and Margaret V. Howard, 59, both of Memphis Milton L. Collins, 49, of Shaw, Mississippi, and Sherise L. Byrd, 39, of Cordova, Tennessee Rolando Rivera, 28, and Alicia M. Hernandez, 19, both of Memphis Nicholas C. Beaver, 23, and Elyssa J. Huire, 18, both of Greenwood, Arkansas Arron K. Beattey, 32, of Trumann, and Ashleigh Taylor, 29, of Germantown, Tennessee Courtney A. Miller, 33, of West Memphis, and Iteasha C. Bell, 31, of Middleton, Tennessee Sergio T. Morales, 20, and Jessica Lazarin, 20, both of Memphis July 23 Felix A. Alonso, 27, and Stephanie D. Pozos, 32, both of Memphis Gerardo Godina, 29, and Dorcus S. Shanchez, 25, both of Memphis Daniel Guzman, 32, and Daviris J. Pena, 27, both of Memphis Elder R. Martinez, 25, and Cecilia L. Fajardo, 33, both of Memphis Cody B. Griffins, 23, and Katherine R. Mendiob, 21, both of Memphis Anthony D. Briggs, 41, and Treasa J. Cisero, 44, both of Crawfordsville Jonathan M. Gossett, 22, and Kelsi N. Burns, 20, both of West Memphis Hugo F. Herrera, 27, and Natalia C. Baldizen, 28, both of Memphis July 24 Martin Q. Medina, 26, of Marion, and Lizeth A. Lorma, 27, of Memphis Brandon M. Calvert, 39, and Letoya D. Pledges, 31, both of Marion Jagarius D. Bell, 27, and Jessica M. Sherrill, 25, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

July 13

Brandon Roberts vs. Kayla

Bennett

Aja Jackson vs. Chiquita

Jackson

07-09-18 – 10:20am – 112 Sherwood Cove – Residential Burglary 07-09-18 – 12:26pm – 119 Miller – Dog Bite 07-09-18 – 11:00am – 249 Military Road – Missing Person 07-09-18 – 2:30pm – 1813 Highway 77 – Terroristic Threatening 07-09-18 – 6:00am – 84 Hickory – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 07-09-18 – 7:00pm – Willow Terroristic Threatening 07-10-18 – 12:35am – 2860 E. I-55 Service Road Obstructing Governmental Operations 07-10-18 – 12:24am – 2980 E. I-55 Service Road – Domestic Battery 07-10-18 – 12:24am – 2980 E. I-55 Service Road – Domestic Battery 07-10-18 – 10:22am – 3601 N. Airport Road #28 – Request for Arrest 07-10-18 – 12:16pm – 605 Greenfield – General Information 07-10-18 – 9:30pm – 3148 I55 Service Road – Overdose 07-11-18 – 12:12am – 3262 I55 Service Road – General Information 07-11-18 – 8:00am – 83 Holly – Financial Identity Fraud 07-10-18 – 2:30pm – 104 Cypress – Runaway 07-11-18 – 6:00pm – 223 Amy Circle – Interference with Visitation 07-11-18 – 6:39pm – 14mm I55 South Bound – Fleeing / Theft by Receiving 07-12-18 – 12:45am – 3440 I55 E. Service Road – Theft of Property / Shoplifting 07-12-18 – 9:13am – U/K General Information 07-12-18 – 8:30am – 3440 I55 – Shoplifting 07-12-18 – 12:00am – U/K Theft of Property 07-12-18 – 10:10am – I-55 East Service Road Harassment / Terroristic Threatening 07-12-18 – 4:00pm – 117 Willow – General Information 07-12-18 – 9:45pm – 2816 Highway 77 – Aggravated Assault 07-12-18 – 8:15pm – 120 Primo Circle – Theft of Property / Criminal Trespass 07-13-18 – 10:00pm – 4155 Mid America BLVD Criminal Mischief 07-13-18 – 10:49am – 196 Shiloh – Harassing Communications 07-13-18 – 8:00am – 724 Carter – Financial Identity Fraud 07-13-18 – 11:50am – 196 Shiloh – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 07-13-18 – 9:30pm – Mound City – DWI / Speeding 07-14-18 – 2:59am – 3635 W. I-55 – Communicating A False Alarm / Obstructing Governmental Operations 07-14-18 – 2:59am – 3635 I55 West Service Road Obstructing Governmental Operations 07-14-18 – 3:15pm – 303 Angelos Grove – Persons in Disagreement 07-14-18 – 2:20pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 07-15-18 – 12:15pm – 309 Judge Smith – Persons in Disagreement 07-15-18 – 1:30pm – 504 Twin Oaks Cove – Theft of Firearm / Theft of Property / Breaking and Entering 07-15-18 – 12:34am – I-55 North / Flash Market Subway – Persons in Disagreement 07-15-18 – 11:19am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 07-15-18 – 11:50pm Highway 77 – General Information 07-16-18 – 8:00am – 1260 Cypress – Persons in Disagreement 07-16-18 – 10:49am – 80 Hickory – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property x 2 / Criminal Mischief 07-16-18 – 12:00am – 3910 N I-55 – Persons in Disagreement 07-16-18 – 4:50pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 07-16-18 – 6:00pm – The Greens – Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 07-16-18 – 9:15pm – 917 Pleasant Plains Cove – Battery

West Memphis Police Report 7/9/18 – 7/16/18

7/9/18 4:29 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/9/18 5:15 306 S Rich RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/9/18 9:15 825 N Airport RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/9/18 11:16 610 S Avalon ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/9/18 11:26 1073 Kuhn RD RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY 7/9/18 11:47 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/9/18 12:27 626 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/9/18 12:35 4015 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/9/18 13:16 503 N 16Th ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 7/9/18 13:28 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/9/18 13:37 304 S 21St ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/9/18 13:41 400 Mound City RD BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 7/9/18 23:00 709 S Redding ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/10/18 1:15 South Walker/Harrison Street Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 7/10/18 3:23 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 7/10/18 4:14 632 S 14Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/10/18 11:25 2113 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM BUILDING 7/10/18 12:34 626 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 7/10/18 15:12 224 S 8Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/10/18 17:05 850 Stephens BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 7/10/18 17:06 2100 Southloop DR POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II NOT METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER 7/10/18 17:38 798 W Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 7/10/18 19:02 2416 E Barton AVE G7 TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 7/10/18 19:53 2420 E Thompson AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/10/18 20:08 223 S Worthington DR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 7/10/18 20:11 North Avalon / Center POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II NOT METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER 7/10/18 23:12 Dover / Clement FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/11/18 0:36 430 S 16Th ST FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 7/11/18 0:58 Stuart/East Broadway Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/11/18 4:01 1800 N Missouri REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/11/18 8:17 1800 N Missouri ST POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 7/11/18 13:24 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/11/18 14:28 798 W Service RD NO CHILD SAFETY RESTRAINT 7/11/18 15:26 706 Dover RD NO SEAT BELT 7/11/18 15:45 1550 Ingram BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/11/18 17:43 1210 E Tyler AVE THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 7/11/18 17:50 3748 Waverly RD HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 7/11/18 17:59 113 W Broadway AVE HARASSMENT / FOLLOWS A PERSON IN AND ABOUT A PUBLIC PLACE 7/11/18 19:14 S 13th/ Vanburen POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 7/11/18 19:41 1210 E Tyler AVE 1 THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 7/11/18 19:53 100 S 10Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/11/18 20:03 13th / Vanburen POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 7/12/18 2:24 1008 S Avalon ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 7/12/18 4:20 231 E Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/12/18 4:29 1103 Richland CV TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 7/12/18 7:13 511 E Jackson AVE 1 FOUND PROPERTY 7/12/18 8:13 530 N 18Th ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS PHYSICAL INJURY TO SCHOOL 7/12/18 8:23 701 Turtle Creek CV THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/12/18 9:56 420 S Avalon ST OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS 7/12/18 11:11 Rocky Chute / River Road POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 7/12/18 11:20 Rocky Chute / River Road LOITERING 7/12/18 12:40 2050 E Broadway AVE SATISFY COMMITMENT 7/12/18 13:07 479 Ar-77 FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 7/12/18 13:17 North 17th Street/ East Mcauley REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/12/18 13:17 1103 Dover RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 7/12/18 16:51 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/12/18 21:01 228 W Tyler AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/12/18 21:15 1301 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 7/12/18 21:25 100 Court SQ REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/12/18 21:25 210 W Service RD 211 FOUND PROPERTY 7/12/18 23:26 1701 Missouri ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 7/12/18 23:49 1917 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/13/18 1:26 3901 Petro RD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/13/18 1:39 1401 N Avalon ST FOUND PROPERTY 7/13/18 5:18 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 7/13/18 7:10 1101 S Avalon ST A2 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/13/18 8:19 Jackson / 18th ASSAULT – 3RD DEGREE / CREATES APPREHENSION OF IMMINENT INJURY 7/13/18 13:31 228 W Tyler AVE FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/13/18 13:34 161 Stuart AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/13/18 14:11 410 S Avalon ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/13/18 15:32 unknown FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 7/13/18 15:12 210 WJackson AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/13/18 15:53 1002 Ferguson DR HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC USES OR MAKES OBSCENE LANGUAGE OR GESTURE TO PROVOKE 7/13/18 16:23 100 E Broadway AVE FORGERY 7/13/18 16:39 798 W Service RD THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – FROM BUILDING 7/13/18 20:32 1405 Missouri ST A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/13/18 22:17 2991 Sl Henry ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 7/13/18 23:46 518 Cox St Robbery – Aggravated 7/14/18 0:17 Birch Street / Mimosa Drive BATTERY 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 7/14/18 2:09 Ingram Boulevard / Service Road DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/14/18 3:40 300 W Jackson AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 7/14/18 4:41 650 W Service RD BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 7/14/18 4:57 2003 E Service RD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/14/18 5:08 Ingram Boulevard / Ingram Boulevard Bypass To East Service Road FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/14/18 5:24 Ingram Boulevard / Ingram Boulevard Bypass To East Service Road DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/14/18 6:05 North Walker Steet / East Broadway Avenue FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/14/18 9:04 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/14/18 11:08 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/14/18 14:32 1917 E Broadway AVE OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS 7/14/18 16:01 Vanderbilt / Tulane PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 7/14/18 20:18 1105 Dover RD THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 7/14/18 20:52 1550 Ingram BLVD A TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 7/14/18 22:51 600 Block Of South Avalon Street FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/14/18 23:21 Goodwin Avenue / Ingram Boulevard NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 7/15/18 0:16 East Broadway Avenue / South 18th Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/15/18 2:38 745 Dogwood CV THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/15/18 4:58 South Avalon Street / Birch Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/15/18 5:37 East Service Road / Ingram Boulevard Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 7/15/18 10:05 1400 Marjorie LN CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 7/15/18 12:53 729 Dogwood CV FOUND PROPERTY 7/15/18 13:50 2050 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 7/15/18 15:09 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 7/15/18 15:18 3600 E Broadway AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 7/15/18 16:19 1875 E Jackson AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 7/15/18 17:52 South 10th Street/Van Buren DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/15/18 22:30 1013 N Roselawn DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 7/15/18 22:34 70.3 S Avalon ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 7/15/18 22:46 1550 Ingram BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/15/18 23:54 1550 Ingram BLVD A Robbery Aggravated 7/16/18 1:34 Ingram Boulevard / I-40 E – I-55 S DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/16/18 4:51 1550 N Ingram THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE

Marion Police Reports 07-09-18 / 07-16-18