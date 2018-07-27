Pencils and Pens and Paper, oh my!

It’s ‘ back to school’ time once again!

Times Editor

August is upon us, and that means summer is almost over… well, calendar-wise anyhow. It’s still going to be 90 degrees for a couple more months around here.

It also means that the start of a new school year is almost here. Now, I went through 13 years of public education, four years of college (sprinkled across a decade… pro tip: go to class!), and I’ve put two sons through school. One is starting law school in Fayetteville in a few weeks, and the other is leaving the nest to finish his teaching degree at Henderson State the week after that. I’ve got a daughter that will be entering the hallowed halls of West Junior High as a (shudders) seventh grader, my wife has taught school for nearly two decades, my dad is a retired teacher and coach and I personally taught school for five years.

What I’m saying is, I’ve experienced more than my share of first days of school, and I always look forward to it.

I guess it’s the feeling of new starts, fresh beginnings and the unbridled potential of a new school year. As a student, it was an opportunity to see my school friends again, learn about new things and all that.

As a teacher, it was a new batch of kids to meet and new ways of teaching that they seemed to want us to try each year, and as a parent, I got to live all of that through my children’s eyes and see what their futures held.

And call me crazy (“you crazy!”), but I have always loved back-to-school shopping.

Don’t get me wrong… I realize it can be maddening, searching from store-to-store in hopes of finding the last green (yes, it has to be green) pocket folder with the little metal clips, or even buying pencils (no, not THOSE pencils!), but there’s something almost Christmas-like about

See BACK-TO-SCHOOL on Page 3B

back-to-school shopping.

Making a list, checking it twice, rushing around looking for the best prices. In fact, it’s better than Christmas shopping because we can take the kids with us and have them pick out what they want instead of playing the guessing game. Only we’re filling up the basket with glue sticks and colored pencils instead of candy canes and glove/scarf combos.

I’ve been that way since I was little. I remember excitedly

picking out my Star Wars

Trapper Keeper and my Dukes of Hazzard lunchbox (the metal kind with the matching Thermos inside. I remember insisting to my parents that I’d almost definitely need the 64-pack of crayons, even though the teacher has listed the 24-pack on the sheet. Of course, back then it was printed in purple from the ditto machine. Of course, I’d get some new clothes and new shoes, a tradition that has lived on with my children.

With three of them, I’m quite thankful for the Buy One, Get One Half-Off sales that you usually get this time of year.

In recent years, back-toschool has taken on a different shape for us. We took the middle child to IKEA last weekend for dorm room shopping. You might not think of towels and spoons and pillow cases as back-to-school stuff, but here we are. And for the oldest it meant apartment shopping! Not just stuff to put in an apartment, but trying to actually find the right apartment for a young law student far from home in a strange land.

On a recent trip to Walmart, my daughter ran over to the little kiosk where they keep the local school’s supply lists and couldn’t find hers. I explained that it wasn’t like elementary school. In junior high, she’d probably need just a notebook and something to write with. She assured me that “that’s no fun,” and I told her we’d probably be able to work in some cool magic markers or rainbow kitty sunshine erasers or something, which seemed to help. It’s always nice to treat yourself a little bit.

I might even trade in my “Dukes of Hazzard” Thermos for a Razorbacks Yeti cup — if they’re on sale.

Ralph Hardin is the Editor of the Evening Times and the Marion Ledger. He lives in Marion with his wife and kids… except the kids keep moving out.

By Ralph Hardin