West Memphis School District releases registration info for new school year

Elementary Class Assignments for 2018-2019

Kindergarten through sixth grade students who were not previously enrolled in the West Memphis School District can pre-register anytime beginning August 1.

Kindergarten students must have reached their fifth birthday on or before August 1st to be eligible to attend school.

The following documentation must be presented at the time of registration for a child to be enrolled in kindergarten: 1. Certified Birth Certificate (call the principal for other documentation to verify student’s age).

2. Immunization record 3. Social Security Card 4. Proof of Address 5. Health Screening (EPSDT or equivalent)

Immunization Requirements

The requirements for entry into school, irrespective of grade, are at least three doses of Diphther i a / T e t a n u s / P e r t u s s i s (DTP/DT/Td/DTap) with one dose on or after the 4th birthday; at least three doses of polio vaccine with one dose on or after the 4th birthday; two doses of Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR); three doses of Hepatitis B and two doses of Varicella (Chickenpox) vaccine. Hepatitis A: One dose for students entering Kindergarten and First Grade. All students who are 11 years old (as of September 1st) must have one dose of TDAP. All students entering the 7th grade must have one dose of TDAP and one dose of Meningococcal with a second dose at 16 years of age; however, if the first dose of Meningococcal is administered at 16 years of age a second dose is not required. The above immunizations are also required for transfer students.

Students must attend the school in the attendance zone where their parents or legal guardians reside.

Junior High Class Assignments for 2018-2019

Students in grades 7 who were not previously enrolled in the West Memphis School District or who dropped during the 20172018 school year will enroll in their respective schools on Wednesday-Thursday, August 12, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Students in grades 8 and 9 who were not previously enrolled in the West Memphis School District will enroll in their respective schools on Wednesday, August 1st from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Students entering the seventh grade who attended the West Memphis Public Schools during the 2017-2018 school term will receive their class assignments on Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 at their respective schools from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Students will receive their class and be conducted on a tour of the building.

All students in grades 8-9 who attended West Memphis Public Schools during the 2017-2018 school term will receive their class assignments on the first day of school, August 13th, during homeroom. Homeroom assignments will be posted on all school entrances. Faculty members will also be available to assist students in locating their homeroom assignments.

School will be in session for a full day beginning with the first day of classes, Monday, Aug. 13.

Immunization Requirements

The requirements for entry into school, irrespective of grade, are at least four doses of Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTP/DT/Td/DTap) with one dose on or after the 4th birthday; at least three doses of polio vaccine with one dose on or after the 4th birthday; two doses of Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR); three doses of Hepatitis B and two doses of Varicella (Chickenpox) vaccine. Hepatitis A: One dose for students entering Kindergarten and First Grade. All students who are 11 years old (as of September 1st) must have one dose of TDAP. All students entering the 7th grade must have one dose of TDAP and one dose of Meningococcal with a second dose at 16 years of age; however, if the first dose of Meningococcal is administered at age 16 a second dose is not required. The above immunizations are also required for transfer students.

The Academies of West Memphis Registration Confirmation for 2018-2019

Students entering the 10th, 11th, and 12th grade at The Academies of West Memphis must attend a required registration to receive their schedule, purchase a locker ($10) and a parking pass ($20 for the year – required driver’s license and insurance). Registration times are Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

New students to the Academies of West Memphis Students in grades 10, 11, and 12 who were not previously enrolled in the West Memphis School District or who dropped during the 2017-2018 school year will enroll on Tuesday, July 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. and Wednesday, July 25, from 1 to 3 p.m.

First day of school for all students in the West Memphis School District is Monday, Aug. 13.

