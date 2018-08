House Fire

On July 23, Marion Fire Department crews were on the scene of a bedroom fire on Willow Drive. The occupants were awakened by the fire and were able to get out safely. The fire started on a table at the end of the bed, apparently caused by a faulty laptop was the cause. No one was injured. “The guys did a great job on getting a quick knock down and contained the fire to just the one room,” said Fire Chief Woody Wheeless. “I’m proud of how dedicated they are.”

Photos courtesy of MFD