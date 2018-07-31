Marion seeing major growth in 2018

This week the Capital Investment report came out for the city. Since January, Marion has seen 17 new home starts, five commercial endeavors and 200 “other” projects. The grand total is $16,300,520.00 in the city. Yes, that is 16 million!

As construction continues on the new Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden, the shift has now focused on recruiting. Efforts are focused on building a team of diverse professionals, from managers to nurses and nonclinical staff. Just like building a structure, building a team occurs over time and in different stages. Throughout the hiring process, Baptist officials are committed to keeping the public updated.

If you would like to learn more about current and upcoming career opportunities at Baptist Crittenden, please go online to https://www.baptistonline.o rg/crittenden-job-opportunities and fill out the form there, and Baptist will contact you as job postings are updated. Please check our the “Careers” on the site as well to review positions that may match your talents.

Chamber Foundation Grant

I recently had the opportunity to present a check to Fenter Physical Therapy on behalf of the Marion Chamber Foundation. The money was made available as a mini-grant through the Foundation, which benefits local businesses for the purpose of making exterior upgrades. The Fenter grant was used to help fund the purchase of their attractive new sign. Shown above are Tracy Brick, business owners Sara and Jerry Fenter, and staff members LeAnn Cole, Melissa Crymes and Reagan Davis. Read more about the grant guidelines and application process on the chamber website, www.marionarchamber.org. ***

Calendar of Events

Mark your calendar for the Chamber events scheduled for the remainder of 2018.

August 9th Chamber Quarterly Luncheon – Speaker Keith Houston, Marion High School Head Football Coach, noon.

September 13th Annual Chamber Banquet – Speaker Mike Preston, Executive Director AEDC, 6:30 p.m.

September 29th 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square – Tailgate party for Arkansas vs. Texas A& M, time TBA.

November 8th Chamber Quarterly Luncheon – Speaker TBA, noon.

November 29th Annual Christmas on the Square, 6 to 8 p.m.

December 6th Annual Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m.

Contact the Chamber office for information about any event.

