‘My Left Leg’

No, not the 1989 Academy Award-winning film starring Daniel Day-Lewis… my actual left leg. It has been through a lot this past couple of weeks.

Allow me to explain.

Let me first preface this with the fact that whatever physical attributes I may possess (or not possess), I’ve always had pretty impressive legs (just ask my wife, am I right?). I’m not tall, dark and handsome (or any of the three, really), but I’ve got nice legs. Even halfway into my 40s, I’m still pretty fast and I’ve got lifting power (because you lift with your legs, not your back, right?).

But anyway, a few weeks ago, I felt a creepy-crawly on my arm whilst in bed in the middle of the night. I did a quick “smoosh-andflick” and went back to sleep, only to discover a definite bite mark on my arm. I’ve seen enough Google images to immediately know I was going to go to the doctor. I did just that, receiving a shot and a pair of prescriptions. It never really got beyond the “red and irritating” stage, so I figured I was fine. And I was. Until…

A couple of weeks later, I was again sleeping (I do it, like, every night), and this time I felt that old creepycrawly sensation again, this time on my leg, and this time, there was a distinct pinching sensation before I could dispatch what turned out to be a brown recluse spider.

Well, unlike the previous incident, this time, there was immediate irritation and swelling. It was overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, so I sat in church scratching and assuming my leg was rotting off under my pants (again, I’ve done some Google searching).

Fortunately, my leg remained intact long enough to make it to Marion Minor Medical on Monday, where I got another round of shots and prescriptions (along with some sympathy gasps from the staff), and so the little mini-volcano on the back of my leg slowly began improving. I also took a scorched-earth approach to my bedroom, setting off a bug-bomb, putting down sticky traps, spraying around the perimeter and I evicted a whole spider condominium community out from under my bed via the ol’ Dirt Devil.

Well, a few days later, it was time to head up to the Marion Rose Softball Complex for my co-ed softball team’s playoff run. Just to set the stage, I’m the oldest guy on the team, and my superstar days are longgone (and they weren’t really ever all that “super”) but I’m still pretty “swooft” as we used to say.

Anyway, we won our first game by a comfortable margin, but found ourselves playing for a shot at the championship in a real shootout. Locked in an 1818 tie, I hit a grounder to the short-stop and really turned on the jets to make sure I beat it out in this critical situation.

About two-thirds of the

“Marion State of Mind” By Ralph Hardin way up the first base line, I felt a “scrunching” sensation in the back of my left leg. Yes, the same one with the spider bite. It was then that my leg sent a signal to my brain that was basically, “Stop moving!” Which I did. Fortunately, the shortstop fumbled the ball and I was able to limp safely to first base. I immediately tagged out in favor of a pinch runner. Although I had never experienced one first-hand, this had all the tell-tale markings of a hamstring injury. To add insult to injury, we ended up losing the game 28-27, which I know sounds more like a football score than a softball score, but there were some extra innings thrown in there.

I got home that night and quickly applied a healthy coat of Tiger Balm to my leg — of course, momentarily forgetting that I was nursing a brown recluse bite on the same leg. Needless to say, I was immediately reminded of said spider bite when the sensation of having someone put a cigar out on my thigh hit me a few seconds later.

So, I’ve been pretty much on the shelf for the past several days. The spider bite is looking much better, and my hamstring was well enough that I was able to mow the yard a few days later. Only, I managed to pick up a little poison ivy.

Yes, on my left leg…

Ralph Hardin is the editor of the Evening Times and the Marion Ledger. He lives in Marion with his wife and kids, and he still has two legs to stand on… for now.