The Bun in the Oven could use a little more time, they say…

Today, I’ve been pregnant for 38 weeks. And three days.

Due to a car accident I suffered 15 years ago, a lumbar disc has bulged into my spinal nerve, causing pain similar to a funny bone incident with every step I take.

I attempted surgical decompression a year ago, but in the throes of surgery, the omniscient and conservative doctor decided to leave the disc and just remove some fatty tissue that surrounded the nerve.

It didn’t work.

Due to postural changes that come with pregnancy, I’ve been living life laterally for the past six weeks, unable to walk from the door to the car without significant pain in my hips, shooting down each leg.

The muscle relaxer and the anti-inflammatories I relied upon so heavily pre-surgery cannot be consumed safely while pregnant. The one pill they say is safe for the baby makes me loopy and irritable, unable to function.

I’m certain this pain will be alleviated with the proper surgery — the one I requested last year — but, of course, surgery must wait until after the baby is born.

To that end, I asked my obstetrician to induce my delivery two weeks ago.

At only 36 weeks gestation.

She was not amused.

Five years ago, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine decided that if a mother can just hold that little bun in the oven for 39 full weeks, the baby could suffer fewer ill effects than if she delivered at 37 weeks. But for clarification, if a woman happens to go into labor on her own around 37 weeks (“early term”), no one will try to stop it.

So, I’ve been told, the Ethics Committee at Baptist Hospital for Women won’t allow doctors to induce before 39 weeks without a significant life-threatening medical reason.

Back pain doesn’t count.

Neither does mental health, apparently.

My mental health honestly concerned me when I carried the twins while also tending to my other three children under age four. I couldn’t reach the dishes in the sink due to my bulging belly. It took a 16-point turn to roll out of bed. I couldn’t even walk from the nursery to my Sunday School class at Bellevue. I actually applied for and received a temporary handicapped placard.

I knew from my research that most women struggle to carry twins full term, so I was surprised when I surpassed 36 weeks. My stomach kept growing. My pains kept multiplying.

I requested bedrest. Denied. “You’re perfectly healthy.”

I requested induction.

Denied. “You’re too early.”

My doctor at the time was actually on the Ethics Committee and said there was no way she would induce before 39 weeks unless medically necessary.

I responded half-joking, “What about mental health?”

I guess the wild look in my eye prompted a serious answer. She said, “That’s not my specialty. I can’t speak to that.”

I had no choice.

I carried those babies until they were very ripe, almost 39 weeks, weighing in at 6 lb. 1 oz. and 6 lb. 11 oz.

Truthfully, immediately after delivery, my body felt so relieved, I told my husband, “I feel like I could run a marathon!”

(Hyperbole. I can’t run to the fridge, much less 26.2 miles. Nor do I care to.) Now, as I sit erect in my mildly comfortable office chair with an ice pack for the pain, I question the logic of the lawmakers.

It’s the question of “choice.”

It’s rumored that 23 clinics in the United States offer partial-birth abortions.

That means a woman at 38 weeks gestation can choose to deliver her baby, as long as the clinic doctor or assistant delivers the feet first and crushes the skull before the head is born.

But I cannot choose a hospital- monitored induction of my baby with an intent to nurture her.

It makes no sense to me that the pro-choice movement trumpets ideals like “My Body, My Choice,” “Reproductive Freedom,” and “Keep your rosaries off my ovaries,” but I don’t get the same consideration when discussing birth, delivery, and actually raising the baby I accidentally conceived.

Can you imagine how my obstetrician would react if I walked in carrying a picket sign “My Body, My Choice, Induce Now”? I think she might laugh me out of the office, as her purpose is to deliver healthy babies — she recognizes intrinsically that my body isn’t the only body she has to be concerned

about!

If you think the abortion issue still centers around the idea of when life begins, you’re stuck in the last millenium. Experts on both

Photo by Ralph Hardin sides of the controversy now recognize the fact that new DNA is introduced at conception. The argument really has shifted from, “When can we remove this tissue without killing a life?” to “What right does the government have to impose restrictions?”

The highly emotional issue of abortion is littered with logical fallacies and inconsistencies. The logical conclusion of the pro-choice argument must extend to other less-supported and even ridiculous topics. Consider this: “My Body, My Choice, No Seatbelts.”

“My Body, My Choice, No Vaccines.”

“My Body, My Choice, Endorse Meth.”

“My Body, My Choice, Active Euthanasia.”

“My Body, My Choice, Support My Suicide.”

The argument begins to sound like a whining teenager who will say anything just to get her way. At some point, the parent must step in and stop the foolishness.

I’d very much like someone to step in and allow me the convenience to induce my delivery during the relatively safe “early term” period.

But that’s not going to happen.

I don’t have the choice.

Dorothy Wilson lives in Marion with her husband Chris as they enjoy all of the adventures their six ( soon to be seven) children provide.