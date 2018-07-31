Photo courtesy of Facebook

Wheeless marks anniversary at MFD

Marion Fire Chief Woody Wheeless recently took to social media to celebrate a professional milestone. “Next month. I will hit the 28-year mark with Marion Fire Department,” Wheeless posted to his Facebook page. “It’s been one great ride and I’m not quite done yet. It’s an honor to live in a small town where you get to help so many people you know. People say we have touched so many lives, but I see it the exact opposite. Our department has been touched and blessed by so many who believe in us and respect us for the job we do. Thank you, Marion. We will continue what we do best, and that’s helping others. God has truly blessed me and the guys at MFD.”