For Friday, August 3, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is an excellent day for business and finance. Trust your moneymaking ideas, which might be more ambitious than usual. If something looks too good to be true – it is.

Today the Moon is in your sign, opposite lucky moneybags Jupiter. This makes you feel good-hearted toward everyone and happy to be alive!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a mellow day, and you have a warm feeling in your tummy. Enjoy talking to siblings and daily contacts. You also will enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings.

CANCER (June 21 July 22) When dealing with clubs, groups and meetings today, others will listen to you, because you're enthusiastic! Today you can rally your troops and set them marching!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Your interactions with parents and bosses today will be positive and pleasant. They are impressed by you, and you are happy that they're impressed. (Naturally!)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Grab every chance to travel today, because it will give you pleasure and joy. Likewise, you might enjoy taking a course or doing something to get further training or education.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is an excellent day for discussions about how to share or divide something like an inheritance. Dealings with shared property will go in your favor.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will enjoy dealing with members of the general public today as well as talking to close friends and partners. Because you are happy and upbeat, people will listen to you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) All your dealings with co-workers, clients and customers will be positive and upbeat today. In large measure, this is because everyone feels happier and friendlier today!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Make plans to party or socialize with someone today. Meet a friend for happy hour. This also is a good day to explore opportunities in the arts, sports, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a great day to entertain family and friends at home. It's also a good day to check out realestate opportunities, because Lady Luck is with you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Our thoughts create our words, which create our actions, which then create our life. Today you're full of positive thoughts. This is good news for you!

BORN TODAY: You are strong and confident, and you can be rebellious. You like to do things your own way. This is a year to embrace change and new opportunities. Expect excitement and stimulation! Naturally, you have to be ready to act fast. Make your personal freedom one of your goals this year. Enjoy travel opportunities and chances to expand your horizons. Enjoy this busy, fast-paced year!

