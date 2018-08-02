Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said, “In my opinion, it is ‘fishing weather!’ Also, because we are selling lots of live bait. I get a lot of requests regarding when Lake Poinsett will be great again. We don’t know for sure, but maybe up to two years. That will be, ‘happy days’ again.” In the meantime, there are other lakes in the immediate area for anglers to check out, including Lake Hogue and Lake Charles. Also, the AGFC’s Family and Community Fishing Program is now stocking the pond at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina (870) 670-4496 said anglers saw little change from last week, though most reports of catches were up from fair to good. The water level is normal and the clarity is clear. Bream are good on worms or crickets. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs. Brass are good; anglers are using plastic worms, topwaters early and late, and spinnerbaits. Catfishing is good on worms.

Spring River

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870) 435-2169 said the Spring River is navigable. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. Canoe season is here and there are many boats on the river.

Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

White River

Triangle Sports (870) 7937122 said there is a lot more swimming than fishing going on with the hot weather. Water is clear and the level and current are normal. Catfish are biting early in the day and late in the evening on worms; catches were rated good.

Bream, crappie, black bass and walleye reports were poor.

Lake Poinsett