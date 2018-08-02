Roeder signs with Williams Baptist

Former Blue Devil backstop will carry on behind the plate in Walnut Ridge next season

WM School District Taylor Roeder will get to continue his baseball career at the next level.

Roeder, a senior catcher last season for the West Memphis Blue Devils, signed a scholarship recently with Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge.

'I'm really excited about the opportunity,' said Roeder. 'I loved my visit there. It looks like the school is getting a lot of new things. A new gym, and it's become a university now, so it looks like the school is getting bigger.'

Roeder was a four-year letterman for the Blue Devils and a three-year starter behind the plate.

Eagles head coach Steven Abernathy has grown the baseball program at WBU into three squads, including a varsity, junior varsity and even a freshman squad.

'I think I need to get my bat speed up a little more,' said Roeder. 'I'm also working on my arm speed and my pop time. I've been working out every day before reporting there.'

Blue Devil head coach Gary Cordell said Roeder provided a lot of intangibles for his club the last two years.

'Taylor has a lot of leadership skills and he's not afraid to work,' said Cordell, whose squad went 12-15 this season with a spot in the Class 6A state tournament. 'He plays hard, never gives up and plays until the last out is made. He is willing to do what it takes to get to the next level. He really works his tail off.'

Roeder said he is currently undecided on a major at Williams, but he said he's leaning toward majoring in business.

By Billy Woods