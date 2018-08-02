Spider Fishing

Times Outdoors Columnist A spider is a creature with eight legs and everybody hates them. A boat rigged with spider rods is a much different creature and most people love them. A spider rig is a rod holder attached to the boat with a fishing pole placed in it. A large boat with multiple rods sticking out looks something like a spider.

Recently Papa Duck was invited for a morning of fishing on Horseshoe Lake in a spider rigged boat, something that I had never done. They are fairly common and most fishermen have seen them, but I had never had the opportunity to catch fish in a spider rig. David Read, who lives on Bream Road at Horseshoe, invited me to go fishing with him. That was something I have wanted to do.

He has a 20 foot pontoon boat with a 70 horse Yamaha motor complete with a trolling plate that allows the boat to troll at a very slow speed. A Garmin fish finder is mounted where it can be seen from a comfortable captain’s chair and displays all the fish under it showing the dept of the water and the level of the fish.

It was surprising how many fish we motored over and were frustrated because they were not biting well. Dave has eight rod holders attached to the top rail and a 12 foot pole in each one. The rods are rigged with reels that allow for a change of dept of the jigs. Each rod has four different colored jigs and poles are at different levels in the water. As we trolled along, a rod would start to dip and bend signaling “fish on”. We took turns landing the fish and putting them in the live well for later cleaning. Then it was back under the canopy and comfortable chair to wait for the next bite.

The fishing was not great, but the company was good and we were comfortable with a light breeze. We ended up with 25 eating size crappie that we filleted when we returned to the boat house about 11:30 a.m. after launching out at 6:30 a.m. The most excitement was cause by a 30 pound carp we managed to boat.

Read has lived on the lake with his wife Laura about five years after many years of construction work in Memphis. He is originally from rural Illinois where he was raised on a farm complete with cattle and hogs. He grew up hunting and fishing and we bonded telling stories of when we were “boys”. Dave fishes several times a week and knows where to fish and has the equipment to do it right. That was a delightful morning of easy and comfortable fishing. He had been catching 40-60 fish in a morning and blames the slow day on the full moon; his theory being the crappie fed all night in the bright moon light and were just not hungry. He promised to take me out again on a new moon.

If you are looking for the perfect gift for an outdoors person, a birthday present or even something for Christmas, Papa Duck has solved your problem. The 3rd edition of JUST HUNTING STORIES has just arrived. These are true short hunting stories going back from the good ole days to more modern tales. The price is $15. and can be purchased at Cupples Book Store at 201 Missouri St. across from West Memphis First Baptist Church. The store’s phone number is 870-7358435. This is the third printing and if you enjoy my hunting and fishing column, this book will make good reading.

Last Monday night was Manly Monday at West Memphis First Baptist with about 70 men and boys enjoying a fish supper. It was good food and even greater fellowship. When we do it again, all men and boys are welcome.

Last weekend was busy at Horseshoe Lake with two bass tournaments going on at the same time. The 901 High School Bass Club, headquartered at the Surf Club, had Nick Staub and Dillon Garcia with the winning boat catching ten and one half pounds. Their adult sponsor was David Best, owner of Primary Tackle in Bartlett. The biggest bass weighed in at three pounds. The winners received gift certificates and enjoyed a big lunch afterwards. I hope we can do this with our local teenage fishermen.

The other tournament launched out of AG& F Bonds, was the money contest. This was the BassMash #3 Lunker Classic. Every two hours, 1 fish could be weighed in and the largest received $100. There were 4 weigh ins with the largest fish of the day paying $1000. The leader was Roy Harness with 4.2 pounds after the first session. Chris Griffin won 2 of the 4 weigh in periods. Roy‘s bass won the $1000. Have fun fishing and make a $1000. Not a bad way to spend Saturday morning.

Big black river bream are still biting at Midway Lake on crickets. Catfishing is good and the regular anglers are catching moderate strings of bass. Bass fishing has picked up at Wapanocca and some nice bream are being caught during the full moon, however, the moss is a serous problem.

School will be starting soon, so take those kids fishing while you can. The fishing does not have to be great to have a good time.

Lakeside Taxidermy would like to mount your trophies. We are very good at reasonable prices and fast service.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870- 732- 0455 or 901- 482- 3430 jhcriner@ hotmail. com

By John Criner