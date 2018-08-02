Summer Time is Fishing Time

The anglers are out and the fish are biting all over the area. From top-to-bottom: The 901 High School Bass Club had a nice haul over the weekend. David Read had success with his snazzy “spider fishing” setup at Horseshoe Lake. The Brick family enjoys some fun on the lake. Kevin Rouse, Kaitlyn Rouse, Vicki Johnson, Hunter Montgomery of Truman got in some catfishing. Everett and Erick Smith tried their hand at landing the big one. And the fish are still biting at Midway Lake.

0Photos by John Criner