Cards deal Pham at deadline

Another midseason shake- up sends Tommy Pham to Tampa Bay

Things have been hectic lately for the St. Louis Cardinals, and the chaos continued earlier this week as, at the trade deadline, the Birds finalized a deal that sent outfielder Tommy Pham and $500,000 in international signing bonus allocation to the Tampa Bay Rays for a trio of minor leaguers.

The move comes less than a month after the midseason firing of manager Mike Matheny and just days after the trade of Memphis Redbirds first baseman Luke Voit to the New York Yankees.

Pham, never one to mince words, told MLB Network Radio that he was caught off guard by St. Louis decision to part ways with him.

“I was really shocked,” Pham said. “When you wake up to your boss calling you and tell you you got traded, it’s shocking.”

It’s certainly a change for the 30-year-old Pham who was drafted in the 2006 amateur draft by the St. Louis Cardinals and has been with the organization for 12 years.

Spending the majority of his career in the minor leagues, including multiple seasons in Memphis, Pham was first called up to St. Louis in 2014. In 2015, the outfielder played in 52 games and then 78 the following season.

But it wasn’t until recently, the 2017 season, that Pham really made an impact, becoming one of the top outfielders in the National League last year. In 128 games at the Major League level, Pham hit .306, scoring 95 runs, driving in 73, belting 23 homeruns and swiping 25 bases.

However, Pham’s production has taken a dip so far this season as he was hitting for just a .248 average when he left St.

Louis. Pham leaves behind already a muddled outfield in St. Louis with Maracell Ozuna, Dexter Fowler, Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Nielll.

In return, the Cardinals acquire from Tampa Bay outfielder Justin Williams, southpaw Cenesis Cabrera and righty Roel Ramirez.

The 22-year-old Williams comes to the Memphis Redbirds with a .299 batting average over six years in the minors.

Cabrera, 21, moves onto the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A affiliate of St. Louis, with a record of 29-21 and a 3.60 ERA throughout six seasons.

He is accompanied in Springfield by Ramirez, 21, who was selected in the eighth round of the 2013 amateur draft by Tampa Bay and has a 2621 record with a 3.85 ERA throughout his time in the minors.

The multiple midseason moves are a new look for the Cardinals, an organization which typically avoids shake ups during the season. For now, St.

Louis continues to struggle, sitting seven games back from the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central with a record of 56-53.

St. Louis is in jeopardy of missing the postseason for the third straight season.

By Collins Peeples