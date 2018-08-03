Carnival 2018

The Big Board features items valued at $500 and up. Big Board items stay on all three nights and sell at the conclusion of the broadcast on Tuesday night.

Sunday – First Community Bank of Eastern Arkansas Board with Host Lynda Avery Monday – Flash Market Board with Host Jennifer Johnston Tuesday – Arkansas Distributing Board with Host Jennifer Johnston

List below includes item code, item description, and value with minimum (starting) bid.

TDA One Semester’s Tuition for Fall 2018 or Spring 2019, ASU Mid-South $1,104/ 375 TDB One-Week Stay at Private Condo in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, $1,500/ 1100 Joe & Linda Jenkins TDC 6-Mo. Household Guest Pass, YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South $550/ 185 TDD Stihl Electric Handheld Equipment Package, Barton Equipment Company $500/ 250 TDE Kids Birthday Party at Great River Lodge in Proctor, Ark.

$550/ 150 Kirby & Chrissy Carlson TDF Gift Basket of Memorabilia, incl. One-Night Stay at Comfort Suites $950/ 400 & GCs to World Market Buffet & Bourbon Street Steakhouse, Southland Park Gaming & Racing TDG Gift Basket of Memorabilia, incl. One-Night Stay at Comfort Suites $950/ 400 & GCs to World Market Buffet & Bourbon Street Steakhouse, Southland Park Gaming & Racing TDH “Arkansas Arts Exploration” Package to Crystal Bridges/ 21c Hotel, $750/ 275 Amelia Barton, Amy & Jeff Greer, and Debi & Galen Havner TDI Eye Exam w/ Digital Imaging & Pair of Eyeglasses and/or Contacts, $893/ 225 Faulkner Eye Clinic TDJ $500 GC, Bass Security, Inc. $500/ 175 TDK Private Party for 20 at DeltaARTS Gallery with Catering by Barrett McCollum $600/ 250 DeltaARTS Board of Directors, Barrett McCollum, Bruce Williams TDL One-Night Stay for Two in Deluxe Room, The Peabody Memphis AND $575/ 195 $100 GC to Chez Phillipe, donated by Anita & Don Bell, Crye-Leike Realtors TDM $500 GC, West Memphis Fence Company $500/ 150 TDN One Year Membership for NEW Members, Anytime Fitness, Marion, AR $565/ 200 TDO “Judge for a Day” Opportunity for Ages 10-18, Judge Woody Wheeless Priceless/ 150 TDP “Flamenco” Original Acrylic Painting, Wally Fowler $800/ 150 TDQ “Jammin’ With Jarman” DJ Opportunity for Ages 10-18, Chris Jarman Priceless/150 Board Sponsors for Sunday night are Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes; F & F Construction Company, Inc.; Lenny’s Sub Shop; Mid-South Health Systems; State Rep. Deborah and Dr. Scott Ferguson; and True Value – The Home Center and Lumber Co.

Board Sponsors for Monday night are Acme Pest Management; Barton Powersports; Delta Roofing and Sheet Metal; Jackson, Howell and Associates, PLLC; Newberry Tanks; and Ritter Disposables, Inc.

Board Sponsors for Tuesday night are Crye-Leike Realtors; Ford of West Memphis; Holly Chevrolet; J. Grissom and Associates; Sen. Keith M. Ingram; and Telarray, LLC.

Phone volunteers for Sunday night are representatives from Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority, Junior Auxiliary Life & Associate Members on Monday, and Friends of DeltaARTS on Tuesday.

The Janine Earney Celebrity Carnival would not be possible without the assistance of the following dedicated volunteers: Chairpersons: Anita Bell and Tammi Bell Auction: Connie Allensworth, Hadley Arnold, Anita Bell, Tammi Bell, Becky Bland, Wayne Croom, Sheila Grissom, Laura Helms, Chastity Johnston, Bee McCollum, Molly Poff, David Rikard, Latanyua Robinson, Emily Scarbrough, Mary Lynn Scoggins, Murphy Smith, Cindy Sorrells, Meredith Tyrone, Catherine Warner, Michelle Wren.

Audio/Visual: Phillip Para Big Board: Anita Bell and Tammi Bell Confirmation: Jane Hawley, Chastity Johnston, Paula Parker, Shelby Jo Moore, Susan Hale, Sheila Grissom Display: Tammi Bell, Sandy Kozik, and Jayme Stokes Floor: Susan Marshall and Kay Kay Davis Food and Beverage: Mary Lynn Scoggins, Cindy Sorrells, Meredith Tyrone Info Line: Becky Bland Pick Up and Pay: Sharon and David Rikard Runners: Jack Poff, Michelle Wren, Russell Wren, Lee Pouncey Set: Frank Barton Telephone: Chairs Ann Holcomb, Susanne Sorrell and Catherine Warner Local celebrities, or the “Talent,” represent each sponsor’s board and describe the items up for bid.

Board talent for Sunday night includes Angela Davis and Kay Kay Davis (Lenny’s Sub Shop), Mike Ford (Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes), Ryan Nichols and Kimberly Sims (True Value – The Home Center Lumber Co.), Vernita Howard and Tammy Smart (Mid-South Health Systems), Carissa Lacy and Betsy Laughter (F & F Construction Company, Inc.), and Jamie Grant and Preston Printup (State Rep. Deborah and Dr. Scott Ferguson).

Board talent for Monday night includes Phillip Para and Debra West (Newberry Tanks), Ramona Taylor and Halsey Werlein (Barton Powersports), Molly and Jack Poff (Ritter Disposables, Inc.), Latanyua and James Robinson (Jackson, Howell and Associates, PLLC), and Fred Leonard and Alex Smith (Delta Roofing and Sheet Metal). Board talent for Tuesday night includes “Pretty” Kenny Hamilton and Tiffany Crumpton (Ford of West Memphis), Sandy Kozik and Jayme Stokes (J. Grissom and Associates), Erin and Will Bell (Holly Chevrolet), Tracy Brick and Kim Felker (Sen. Keith M. Ingram), Michael Pouncey and Rob Ward (Telarray, LLC), and Randy Sullivan and Chris Warner (Crye-Leike Realtors).

To reserve your Quick ID number for fast and easy bidding, call DeltaARTS at (870)732-6260. For a Quick ID or info on any items during the broadcast, call the Info Line at (870) 394-4512.

To bid on items, call (870) 394-4450 during the broadcast. Watch, bid and buy, and don’t forget to make your first bid your best bid!

Carnival 2018 Sunday, August 5, 2018 Lenny’s Sub Shop Angela Davis & Kay Kay Davis Board 1 ($100 Board) Sequence 1& 2 Item Code Description Value Opening Bid

SAA Bose Wireless Headphones, Roger & Ryan Nichols 230 58 SAB“Memphis Blues” Original Painting, Michelle Wren 175 40 SAC Leather & Glass Bead Tassel Necklace, Wallace Ann Sorrells Designs 125 32 SAD Clean & Service of A/C Unit, Razorback Air Conditioning 100 25 SAE 10 Doz. Chocolate Chip Cookies, EASTARK Enterprises 120 30 SAF One Month Music Lesson, Joe Oser Music Service 110 28 SAG $100 GC, Wood Dental Group, P. A. 100 25 SAH Abstract original artwork, Samantha Douglas 125 32 SAI 26-in. Women’s Cruiser Bike, Pat Lackey/ Lisa O’Neal/ Dianne Person 160 40 SAJ “Gabriella” American Girl Doll, American Girl 115 30 SAK $100 GC, The Beauty Parlor 100 25 SAL “Let the Sun Shine In” Original Painting, Gail Fogleman 375 94 SAM Six Month Membership, The Works 225 57

Carnival 2018 Sunday, August 5, 2018 Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes Mike Ford Board 2 Sequence 1 Item Code Description Value Opening Bid

SBA Sunflower Garden Stake, Lehi Produce The Peach Shed 48 12 SBB Terra Natural Triple-Strand Bracelet, Friend of DeltaARTS 45 12 SBC $25 GC, Aldo’s Pizza Pies 25 7 SBD $25 GC, Lesley Johnson 25 7 SBE $25 Fun Card, Main Event Entertainment 25 7 SBF $25 Citgo Gas Card, Roger & Ryan Nichols 25 7 SBG $20 GC, Sicily’s 20 5 SBH Gel Manicure & Pedicure, B.C. Milligan of Attitudes 90 23

Carnival 2018

Sunday, August 5, 2018 True Value – The Home Center & Lumber Co.

Ryan Nichols & Kimberly Sims Board 3 Sequence 1 Item Code Description Value Opening Bid

SCA Nebo Slyde2 LED Flashlight, Cliff’s Auto & Tractor Parts 50 13 SCB $50 GC, Arkansas Upholstery 50 13 SCC $50 GC, Soul Fish Café 50 13 SCD One-Hour Labor Credit, The Computer Factory 75 19 SCE Feline Annual Wellness Exam, Animal Health Center 84 21 SCF Two Movie Passes, Malco Theatres 23 6 SCG Set of 4 Plunder Bracelets, Bebe’s Blinging Boutique 92 23 SCH Two Tickets to Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, The Orpheum 70 18

Carnival 2018 Sunday, August 5, 2018 Mid-South Health Systems Vernita Howard & Tammy Smart Board 5 Sequence 1 Item Code Description Value Opening Bid

SEA“Three Crosses” Original Artwork, Stephanie Harris 75 19 SEB White Teak & Moss Gift Basket, Aromatique, Inc. 45 12 SEC $25 GC, Chicken City 25 7 SED $25 GC, The Speckled Egg Boutique 25 7 SEE $25 GC, Crossroads Café 25 7 SEF $25 GC, Colton’s Steak House & Grill 25 7 SEG $50 GC, Razorback Cleaners 50 13 SEH One Free Skating Pass & $5 Concessions, Party Palace Skating 13 4

Carnival 2018 Sunday, August 5, 2018 F& F Construction Co., Inc.

Carissa Lacy & Betsy Laughter Board 6 Sequence 1 Item Code Description Value Opening Bid

SFANecklace/Bracelet/Earrings Set, Scooples Jewelry 48 12 SFB Set of Newborn Sleepers, Friend of DeltaART 20 5 SFC Two Lunch Entrees, Margarita’s Mexican Grill-Shopping Way 25 7 SFD $50 GC, Shine Detail 50 13 SFE Two Passes, Pink Palace Family of Museums 26 7 SFF $25 GC, Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC 25 7 SFG Haircut with Sarah Laureles, Salon at de la Hunte 20 5 SFH $25 GC, Healthy Alternatives 25 7

Carnival 2018 Sunday, August 5, 2018 State Rep. Deborah & Dr. Scott Ferguson Jamie Grant & Preston Printup Board 7 ($100 Board) Sequence 1 & 2 Item Code Description Value Opening Bid

SGAOne-Night Stay for 2 w/ Paulette’s Breakfast, River Inn of Harbor Town 432108 SGB Fishing Set, Emily Scarbrough 270 68 SGC One 2018-19 Double Membership, Theatre Memphis 290 73 SGD Earth Grace Bracelet, A Basket of Flowers & Gifts 138 35 SGE Family of Four Membership, The Children’s Museum of Memphis 160 40 SGF “Just for You” Original Painting, Lori Cook Art 225 57 SGG Table Lamp, Graham’s Lighting Fixtures, Inc. 272 68 SGH Tea Party at the Lake, Tammi Bell 250 75 SGI $100 GC, The Storage Depot 100 25 SGJ Elf on the Shelf Bundle, The Merry Magnolia 100 25 SGK $100 GC, Hyman Eye Care 100 25 SGL “Big Pink” Original Painting 35088 SGM 2 Tickets to Sept. Non-SEC Game, Memphis-East AR Razorback Club 100 25 SGN One Week Free Tae Kwon Do Lessons, Stokes Martial Arts125 32

Carnival 2018 Sunday, August 5, 2018 Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes Mike Ford Board 2 Sequence 2 Item Code Description Value Opening Bid

SHA Poseidon Portable Oral Irrigator, Friend of DeltaARTS 33 9 SHB “Summertime is Here” Earrings Set, Angi Cooper 65 17 SHC $20 GC, Pancho’s 20 5 SHD Mini Massage, The Spa 45 12 SHE One Dozen Glazed Donuts/Mo. for 6 Mos., Howard’s Donuts 48 12 SHF Two Lunch Entrees, Margarita’s Mexican Grill-Ingram 25 7 SHG Oil Lube & Filter, Goodyear Auto Service Center 50 13

Carnival 2018 Sunday, August 5, 2018 True Value – The Home Center & Lumber Co.

Ryan Nichols & Kimberly Sims Board 3 Sequence 2 Item Code Description Value Opening Bid

SIA $50 GC with Picture Frame, Caldwell Home Medical 67 17 SIB $50 GC, CG’s Catering 50 13 SIC $50 GC, Christine’s Emporium 50 13 SID $25 GC for Monogramming, 4D Specialties 25 7 SIE Two General Admissions, Memphis Zoo 30 8 SIF $20 GC, Applebee’s Grill & Bar 20 5 SIG Target 6 Plus MSMA, Helena Chemical Company 82 21 Carnival 2018 Sunday, August 5, 2018 Mid-South Health Systems Vernita Howard & Tammy Smart Board 5 Sequence 2 Item Code Description Value Opening Bid

SJA Office Depot 3-Count File Pocket, Friend of DeltaARTS 26 7 SJB $25 GC, Imagine Vegan Café 25 7 SJC $50 GC, Alchemy Memphis 50 13 SJD Two Tickets, Tennessee Shakespeare Co. 70 18 SJE Dinner for 2 at Supper Club, Great River Lodge 100 25 SJF Cheer w/ West Jr. High Cheerleaders, West Jr. High School Priceless 25 SJG Roundup PowerMAX II, Helena Chemical Company 82 21

Carnival 2018 Sunday, August 5, 2018 F& F Construction Co., Inc.

Carissa Lacy & Betsy Laughter Board 6 Sequence 2 Item Code Description Value Opening Bid

KA Double Circle Earrings, Wildwood Antiques, Inc. 60 15 SKB Six-Mo. Online Subscription, The Times/Crittenden Publishing Co. 18 5 SKC $75 GC, Wilson Cafe 75 19 SKD $50 GC, Gene Stimson’s Big Star 50 13 SKE $25 GC, Chicken City 25 7 SKF “Eona Mae & Doll” Framed Print, State Rep. Deborah & Dr. Scott Ferguson 75 19 SKG $100 GC, Don Gage’s Auto Service Center 100 25 SKH $25 GC, Delta Ice 25 7

Carnival 2018 Monday, August 6, 2018 Newberry Tanks Phillip Para & Debra West Board 1 ($100 Board) Sequence 1 & 2 Item Code Description Value Opening Bid

MAA Plexus Gift Basket, Sara Fenter 156 39 MAB $100 Disney Booking Credit, Castles & Cruises Travel Co. 100 25 MAC $100 GC, Hyman Eye Care 100 25 MAD Two-Night Stay, Holiday Inn Express & Suites 250 63 MAE Designer Necklace, Wildwood Antiques, Inc. 125 32 MAF Abstract original painting, Banji Camper Art 175 44 MAG $100 GC & Product Basket, Great Lengths Hair Salon 200 50 MAH Eno Hammock & Yeti Tumbler, Curtis Lumber & Home Center 105 27 MAI One Personalized Pet Portrait, Alex Waddell Smith 150 38