Marriage Licenses

July 25 Jose C. Hernandez, 31, and Margarita A. Trejo, 41, both of Memphis July 26 Jorge P. Altanquiano, 54, and Aura L. Albores, 51, both of Memphis David A. Dickerson, Jr., 33, and Amanda C. Leddon, 40, both of West Memphis Earlly Bradshaw, 62, and Carolyn P. Gain, 63, both of Memphis Kevin L. Shelton, 42, and W. F. Apple III, 32, both of Memphis July 27 Gerardo Castaneda, 45, and Irma S. Banuelos, 45, both of Memphis Eliber A. Diaz, 20, and Gabriel V. Marciance, 21, both of Memphis Leonel Perez, 47, and Alicia Macario, 33, both of Memphis Antwon Williams, 38, and Griselda S. Martinez, 42, both of Marion Walter O. Castanon, 29, and Devora M. Macario, 32, both of Memphis Angel L. Verlez, 26, and Socorro Lopez, 31, both of Memphis Alfredo Y. Rios, 20, and Sayri Reyes, 18, both of Memphis Keith L. Doyle, 58, and Vickie J. Doyle, 58, both of Marion Roberto J. Romero, 22, and Jerrian N. Mills, 22, both of Memphis Jose M. Nunez, 25, of Eads, Tennessee, and Karen J. Chavez, 25, of Sommerville, Tennessee Keith A. Chisem, 27, and Lacey V. Moss, 28, both of

Turrell

July 30 David C. Turiler, Jr. 23, and Alexander L. Logwood, 23, both of West Memphis Zachary Page, 21 and Sharon Glynn, 19, both of West Memphis July 31 Richard L. Douglas, 54, and Peggy L. Douglas, 50, both of West Memphis Mario A. Delgato, 30, and Ana R. Loza, 36, both of Byhalia, Mississippi Miguel A. Serofin, 49, and Lilia Garcia, 62, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

July 18 Berda Thomas va. Allandraus Carson Nikki Atkins vs. Willie Lee Atkins Jr.

Marion Police Reports 07-16-18 – 07-22-18

07-16-18 – 8:00am – 1260 Cypress – Persons in Disagreement 07-16-18 – 10:49am – 80 Hickory – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property x 2 / Criminal Mischief 07-16-18 – 12:00am – 3910 N I-55 – Persons in Disagreement 07-16-18 – 4:50pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 07-16-18 – 6:00pm – The Greens – Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 07-16-18 – 9:15pm – 917 Pleasant Plains Cove – Battery 07-17-18 – 11:05pm – 904 Neil Sain Loop – Criminal Trespass / Harassing Communications 07-17-18 – 2:20am – 613 Riverbirch – General Information 07-17-18 – 11:00pm – 412 E. Brinkley Loop #8 – Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief 07-17-18 – 5:22am – 55 Flamingo Cove – Domestic Battery 07-17-18 – 7:30pm Highway 77 – Theft by Receiving 07-17-18 – 2:00pm – 608 N. River Wind Cove – Welfare Concern 07-17-18 – 4:00pm – 415 Dogwood Cove – Unlawful Burning 07-17-18 – 8:00pm – 111 Neely Cove – Criminal Trespass 07-17-18 – 5:30pm – 18 Willow – Theft by Receiving 07-17-18 – 6:00pm – 220 Military Road – Persons in Disagreement 07-19-18 – 7:45am – 936 Highway 64 – General Information 07-19-18 – 8:58am – 102 Meadowbrook Circle – Theft of Property 07-19-18 – 1:00pm – 543 Par #7 – Civil Disturbance 07-19-18 – 10:44am – 3635 I55 West Service Road General Information 07-19-18 – 8:30am – 1186 L.H.Polk – Persons in Disagreement 07-19-18 – 8:00pm – 313 Toni – Persons in Disagreement 07-20-18 – 7:00am – Carter Recovery of Stolen Property 07-20-18 – 7:28am – I-55 Service Road – Found Property 07-20-18 – 1:07pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 07-20-18 – 4:00pm – 913 Nicks Cove – Domestic Battery 07-21-18 – 12:40pm – 1114 Highway 77 – General Information 07-21-18 – 1:00pm – 361 Park – Persons in Disagreement 07-21-18 – 6:30pm – 2816 Highway 77 – Persons in Disagreement 07-21-18 – 11:04pm – 313 Toni – Terroristic Threatening / Interference with Emergency Communications 07-21-18 – 8:00pm – 201 Neely – Theft of Vehicle 07-22-18 – 9:10am – 415 Danner – General Information 07-22-18 – 12:00pm – 203 Marion Lake Cove – General Information 07-22-18 – 7:40pm – 521 Par #3 – Domestic Battery 07-22-18 – 8:00pm – 383 N. Dogwood Cove – Persons in Disagreement

West Memphis Police Reports 7/16/18 – 7/22/18

7/16/18 1:34 Ingram Boulevard / I-40 E – I-55 S DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/16/18 4:51 1550 N Ingram THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 7/16/18 8:19 798 W Service RD THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – FROM BUILDING 7/16/18 9:54 1007 E Service Rd. BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 7/16/18 11:35 714 Holiday DR FOUND PROPERTY 7/16/18 12:27 Unknown FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 7/16/18 13:22 Dover/Avalon REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/16/18 13:35 301 Dover RD THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 7/16/18 14:02 N. 27th / Beatty DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/16/18 14:03 711 S Avalon ST 6 HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 7/16/18 14:07 2501 E Service RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 7/16/18 15:08 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/16/18 16:21 622 S 16Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/16/18 16:32 219 S 14Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 7/16/18 18:03 100 Court FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 7/16/18 18:10 1101 S Avalon AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/16/18 18:17 NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 7/16/18 18:36 1117 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/16/18 18:46 2201 Horizon Dr. RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 7/16/18 22:06 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/17/18 0:23 1101 S Avalon ST K8 FILING FALSE REPORT WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY 7/17/18 0:43 1101 S Avalon St. THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 7/17/18 4:18 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/17/18 7:44 3900 Petro RD A POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FELONY 7/17/18 9:21 798 W Service RD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 7/17/18 9:42 384 Ingram BLVD 3 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/17/18 9:49 Ingram / East Barton DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/17/18 10:38 Broadway Avenue / South 18th street FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 7/17/18 10:58 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/17/18 11:22 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/17/18 12:14 Rhodes / Polk OPERATING AN UNSAFE VEHICLE, DEFECTIVE BRAKES, DEFECTIVE LIGHTING, DEFECTIVE WINDSHIELD, ETC.

7/18/18 11:27 2050 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 7/17/18 13:05 2003 Jackson Heights CV BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/17/18 14:48 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR LOITERING 7/17/18 15:43 307 N 7Th ST FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 7/17/18 16:03 2315 E Service RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 7/17/18 16:06 409 S Avalon ST 7 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 7/17/18 16:26 Broadway Avenue/ Ingram Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/17/18 16:27 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 7/17/18 16:37 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/17/18 16:37 100 Court St. Contempt Of Court 7/17/18 17:40 1404 Clover LN SATISFY COMMITMENT 7/17/18 17:43 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / IN PUBLIC EXPOSES THEIR PRIVATE PARTS 7/17/18 18:15 1550 Ingram BLVD A LOITERING 7/17/18 18:19 2505 E Braodway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 7/18/18 0:25 599 E Woodlawn ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/18/18 2:43 S. Worthington / N. Redding OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 7/18/18 4:56 SL Henry/ South Walker THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 7/18/18 9:52 north 7th street / Richardson street POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 7/18/18 10:04 North 7th street / Richardson street POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 7/18/18 10:46 1908 S Mcauley DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 7/18/18 12:04 600 Rainer RD FLEEING 7/18/18 12:51 210 WJackson AVE A4 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/18/18 13:52 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/18/18 13:56 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/18/18 14:39 Unknown THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/18/18 15:01 798 W Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 7/18/18 15:26 3600 E Broadway AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 7/18/18 16:20 1908 S Mcauley DR THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 7/18/18 16:47 100 Court ST THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 7/18/18 17:05 413 S Avalon ST 3 FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/18/18 18:20 2950 E Jackson AVE 48 FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/18/18 21:23 Missouri Street / West Service Road THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 7/18/18 23:55 3401 Service Loop GENERAL INFORMATION 7/19/18 1:41 403 Birch ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 7/19/18 5:53 2209 E Broadway AVE THEFT BY RECEIVING 7/19/18 6:21 Missouri / East Broadway Avenue NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 7/19/18 6:56 613 Dover RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 7/19/18 8:10 624 Pryor DR FOUND PROPERTY 7/19/18 8:39 798 W Service RD THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – ALL OTHERS 7/19/18 9:22 228 S 9Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/19/18 9:39 646 W Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 7/19/18 10:03 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/19/18 10:13 215 S 5Th St. VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 7/19/18 12:13 302 Forrest Park DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/19/18 13:39 105 W Harrison AVE THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 FROM BUILDING 7/19/18 15:44 1550 Ingram BLVD A FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 7/19/18 17:48 Johnson Drive / Weaver Drive OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 7/19/18 17:56 798 W Service RD THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – ALL OTHERS 7/19/18 19:16 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/19/18 20:24 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 7/19/18 23:02 1414 E Broadway AVE LOITERING 7/20/18 2:24 2008 N Service RD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/20/18 8:46 City LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/20/18 9:12 1807 E Harrison AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR MORE 7/20/18 10:05 Ingram/E. Broadway NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 7/20/18 12:42 208 W Service RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 7/20/18 13:00 1101 S Avalon ST C7 FINANCIAL / NONFINANCIAL

IDENTITY

FRAUD 7/20/18 14:43 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/20/18 15:05 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 7/20/18 15:59 1903 E Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 7/20/18 15:59 North Avalon Street / West Oliver Avenue FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/20/18 18:50 Autumn Street / North 26th Street FLEEING 7/20/18 22:43 798 W Service RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/21/18 1:44 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR 1 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/21/18 3:07 304 Forrest Park DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/21/18 3:13 1426 Village DR LOITERING 7/21/18 3:24 609 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/21/18 4:21 418 S 14Th St Robbery – Aggravated 7/21/18 7:40 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 7/21/18 8:42 Broadway Avenue/ 15th Street VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 7/21/18 10:18 1009 E Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/21/18 17:07 416 Ingram BLVD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/21/18 17:25 626 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 7/21/18 18:06 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/21/18 19:05 1100 Ingram BLVD 240 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/21/18 13:30 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 7/21/18 23:51 301 W Broadway AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

IN PUBLIC

7/21/18 23:57 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/22/18 1:40 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/22/18 5:46 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 7/22/18 9:41 1917 E Broadway AVE NO SEAT BELT 7/22/18 11:31 1550 Ingram BLVD A LOITERING 7/22/18 11:38 Gathing/Hamilton Contempt Of Court 7/22/18 12:06 200 Block of 12th Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/22/18 12:42 North Walker Street / East Broadway Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/22/18 17:35 Broadway Avenue/South Avalon Street Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 7/22/18 17:46 626 E Broadway Ave. HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION / LIES OR ATTEMPTS TO PROVIDE FALSE INFORMATION 7/22/18 17:53 626 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION