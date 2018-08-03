Miller takes over for Murray as Bulldogs head coach

A familiar face moves into a new role as Carl Miller takes the boys basketball program at Earle High School

If the Earle Bulldogs boys’ basketball team is to take home their fourth consecutive state championship this upcoming season, they’ll have to do it with a new man calling the shots as the school recently announced a change in head coach.

“For the 2018-19 school year, Carl Miller will be the interim head coach for the Earle Bulldogs,” said athletic director Albert Coleman.

Miller, an assistant coach in multiple sports at Earle High School for the past 18 years, replaces one of the most winningest coaches in Arkansas high school sports history, 40-year coaching vet Billy Murray.

Over the past 12 seasons as head coach of the Earle Bulldogs boys’ basketball team, Murray has brought back to Earle six Arkansas state championships, including three 2A state titles in the past three seasons. Prior to taking over as head coach of the Earle boys’ program, Murray coached the Earle Lady Bulldogs team for two seasons, brining his total years as a head coach in Earle to 14.

After deliberation with the superintendent of Earle High School, Murray stepped down as head coach, but remained on as a school employee, this past weekend, leaving the vacancy for Miller.

Miller has been alongside Murray all 14 of those seasons and has helped guide the Bulldogs to each of those state championships and should make for a seamless transition into the head coaching role, according to Coleman.

“I believe that Coach Miller has been around Coach Murray for a number of years and has gained a wealth of knowledge and information,” Coleman said. “So, the transition should be seamless because Coach Miller has been around for a while and he plans on running the same system, just a little bit more up tempo. It’s just a good fit for us at Earle right now at this point in time that Coach Miller takes the reins.”

It’s hard to imagine the Bulldogs moving at a pace any quicker than what fans have previously seen out of the run-and-gun team, but Miller hopes more time in the weight room will lead to even more fastbreak buckets.

“I got them in the weight room this summer,” Miller said. “They’ve been working out with the football players and that’s one thing we’re doing differently.”

More muscular Bulldogs should be the only difference fans see on the court, however, as Miller plans on executing the same game plan his players are already familiar with from years under the instruction of Murray.

“You can’t go out and reinvent the wheel,” Miller said. “I’ve been around Murray for a long time. I know the kids. I know the system. We agree on the same things. I may tweak a little bit here and there, but I’m not going to change much. Ain’t too much you can do with basketball.

You either got the athletes or you don’t. If you got the athletes, you’re pretty much going to go out there and be successful, if they’re good and disciplined enough to play.”

Miller says that Earle School District’s willingness to promote from within and familiarity with the players were factors that led to his promotion.

“They didn’t want to bring nobody else in and the seniors and juniors and all of the players were already on board with it,” Miller said.

As an assistant coach, Miller has been with the Bulldogs this offseason, accompanying the team to three team camps, including one at Riverview High School where the Bulldogs went 6-1 and one at Valley View High School where Earle, the smallest school in attendance, went 4-2.

Ultimately, Miller says that Bulldogs chances of brining home their fourth straight title rest more on the shoulders of his players and less on his clipboard.

“They’re the ones that have to run up an down the court,” Miller said.

“They’re the ones taking the shots and they’re the ones playing defense. All that’s different is you have someone new guiding them. I don’t foresee a big drop off. That’s my expectation. Coach Murray put it out there last year that we’ll be back. We got pretty much everybody coming back. We’re expected to be there. I feel confident.

With no season ending injuries, I see us getting our fourth in a row.”

By Collins Peeples