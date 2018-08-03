Retired Navy Veteran offers harrowing account of USS Forrestal fire

Seitz shares story of survival of deadly blaze during Vietnam conflict in 1967

Frederick J. Seitz, U.S.

Navy, retired recently shared his story of surviving a fire aboard the U.S.

Navy’s largest aircraft carrier on the 51st anniversary, the USS Forrestal CVA-59.

“Off the coast of Vietnam, 11:59 a.m. the ship was preparing for a noon launch of aircraft,” recalled Seitz, who was in his mid-20s while serving on the Forrestal on July 29, 1967.

“They had already launched two tanker aircraft, in case any returning aircraft were low on fuel.”

Seitz, who was told by a school teacher that the Navy “would be a good fit for me,” vividly remembers the day.

“My airplane an E2 Hawkeye, AWACS aircraft was next to launch,” he said. “I then went to the enlisted galley for lunch.

They served baked Virginia ham — that meal, I’ll never forget it. When I sat down to eat, the whole ship shuddered. Everyone felt it. Then over the INC (ship’s main announcement system) FIRE, FIRE, FIRE on the Flight Deck. AFT.”

The situation quickly escalated.

“My airplane had launched, so I proceeded to enjoy my lunch, then 30 seconds later we felt a huge vibration throughout the ship,” said Seitz. “Then the IMC sounded, ‘BOING, BOING, BOING, General Quarters, General Quarters, all hands man your battle stations.’ I immediately headed for my shop, to get my flight deck vest, protective ear muffs, life vest, and goggles.

It was then that he began to get a better idea of the scope and magnitude of the situation.

“I left my shop and went to Hanger Bay number three,” he said. “I saw sailors pushing loaded bomb carts over the elevator bay, jettisoning them. I assisted removing several more from the bomb assembly area. Then I noticed an officer, I told him the aircraft in the hanger bay had liquid oxygen converters on them.

He said ‘Jettison them, if you can,’ so I proceeded to follow orders.”

Meanwhile, Seitz recalled everyone heard and felt several more bombs exploding.

“We squatted, placed our hands over our ears, and breathed through our open mouths to equalize and have lowered ear pressure in case a pressure wave hit us,” he explained. “Then I went up to the flight deck to assist fire hose crews.

They were feeding a 3inch fire hose into a berthing compartment under the flight deck.”

The crew’s 12-hour shift schedule proved to have deadly consequences for many.

“The air department worked 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the night crew worked 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., so at noon, the majority of the night crew was asleep. A lot of them died of smoke inhalation,” he said.

While helping the fire hose on the flight deck, it was so hot, “you had to alternate which foot you stood on every two or three minutes” while working to avoid further disaster.

“Within 45 minutes of the start of the fire the galley had sandwiches, fruit and fresh drinking water on the flight deck,” said Seitz.

“The flight deck aircraft handling crew were towing aircraft not damaged from back aft to a forward position of safety. The ordnance men were downloading bombs from aircraft, next to those damaged, and getting them down to the bomb storage area. I assisted where needed or directed, on fire hoses and coiling fog nozzles.”

It was a grim aftermath.

“Later that afternoon, my squadron VAW-123 had a Call to Assemble to Hanger Bay number two.

We were all present or accounted for. Our leading chief petty officer, announced a telegram would be going out soon to our next of kin to let them know we were OK, within the next 18 to 24 hours,” said Seitz. “I assisted anyway I could, till 11 p.m. or 12 a.m., then I went to the forward galley for a quick sandwich — then to an electronics equipment repair space, in Hanger Bay number one. I asked if they had any place I could catch a nap. They said ‘Look around, any test bench you can slide under, help yourself. I slept till 6 a.m.”

It was after his rest that the carnage was clearer.

“When I returned to the flight deck, it looked like a disaster area,” Seitz remembered. “Aircraft burned so bad they were laying flat on the deck. All hydraulic lines were burned, so without pressure in the landing gear struts, they collapsed on to the flight deck. While standing on the flight deck, I looked down in the catwalk, there was a sailor’s body, blown there by a bomb explosion.”

Thought thankful to have survived, Seitz mourned the loss of his fellow sailors.

“I lost 132 shipmates in the fire. The morning before we pulled into naval station Cubi Point, Phillipines, we had a memorial service for those who died in the fire,” he recalled. “Between where I was standing and the aircraft elevator well, you could see the ocean waves rolling by. There were three rows of body bags.

The chaplain conducted the memorial service. Then a bugler played ‘Taps.’ Everytime I hear taps, I see that scene again — three rows of body bags and the deep blue ocean waves going by.”

“We fought fire for three or four days but saved the ship,” said Seitz. “Though I lost 132 shipmates, God had a reason for me to survive.”

The USS Forrestal fire was featured in “Life” magazine. The supercarrier, named after the first Secretary of Defense, James Forrestal was commissioned in 1955 and was not decommissioned until 1993, despite the fire. It saw its most extensive use in the Gulf of Tonkin during the Veitnam War. In addition to the 132 sailors who died in the fire, 163 more were injured. Among the survivors were future U.S. Senator John McCain and future four-star admiral and U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Ronald J.

Zlatoper.

By Ralph Hardin