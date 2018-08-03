Weems praises current Blue Devils

West Memphis legend Sonny Weems stopped by home to give back to the city and express his excite-ment for the upcoming basketball season

WM School District To give you an idea of how airtight Blue Devil Nation is, former hoop great Sonny Weems has trotted the globe for the last eight-to-10 years and on Tuesday all he wanted to talk about was the current state of head coach Marcus Brown's program.

'There's a lot of talent in this town,' said Weems, who is in town all week for charitable purposes, including sprucing up a playground court that bears his name and patented logo on 10th and Polk as well as holding a basketball camp for seventhgraders at Lehr Arena and finally giving out backpacks full of school supplies to West Memphis

students. 'West Memphis is not that big a town, like 20something thousand people, but man we got Chris Moore and little (Cavin) Paige,' Weems continued.

'We made it to the state championship game (last season) and I think we got what it takes to win the whole thing this year.

Paige is my cousin. I've been raising him on basketball since he was a baby. I've also known Chris since he was small, so I have a personal relationship with a lot of the (current) players. I know every last one.'

Weems knows what it takes to win state championships, since he played on one of the greatest Blue Devil teams in history, the 2003-04 club that went 28-2 with a national ranking and a state title.

Since, Weems was an All-SEC player with the Razorbacks and then played two-plus years in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers. His professional career is still going strong overseas, where he enters a freeagent year that could take him to Thailand this season.

Although there have been a few great Blue Devils leave and forget West Memphis, Weems' heart still beats strong for his hometown.

'I think there are a lot more like me who will go on to play college ball and pro ball and then make a difference in our community,' said Weems. 'I just think basketball is just part of our culture in West Memphis. Football and basketball are the main two sports that generate excitement in town. We grow up playing in the fields and in the streets, playing kick the can, climbing trees, jumping gates and overhead football… it's just in us. All of that just translates into sports. I'm 32 years old now, 10 years in professionally and I still love the game just as much as I ever have. With us only having one high school, it just brings us all together.' Weems still loves to talk about not only his high school days in West Memphis, but also his junior high days at Wonder.

The starting five on the 2003-04 Blue Devil team all hailed from Wonder, including Quentin Furlow, Des McCoy, Cortez Jefferies, Marcus Mangum and Weems himself. Only Mangum was not in the same class. He was a year younger.

And on the subject of Mangum, Weems can't help but compare his cousin Paige to the Blue Devils' all-time assist leader.

'Mangum and Big Daddy are both small in stature, that's what stands out,' Weems stated. 'But both also are very similar point guards. They are passfirst, great facilitators, they get the rest of the team in the right positions on the court and they run the show. And both are great passers.'

By Billy Woods