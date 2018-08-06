Lady Knights look to claim crown this season

West Memphis Christian softball is underway and head coach Nicole Patterson hopes for a promising campaign

sports@theeveningtimes.com

After a second place showing at the Delta Academy Tournament in Marks, Mississippi to open up the season, the West Memphis Christian Lady Knights softball team dropped two games last week to fall to 2-4 overall on the young season.

The Lady Knights came up short against Marshall Academy last Thursday and Delta Academy last Friday. However, head coach Nicole Patterson feels confident about the team’s future this season.

“I really think that they’re going to do well,” Patterson said. “We have a very strong infield. We picked up some new players that haven’t played since t-ball. So, our outfield is a little bit weak.

We got some work to do.

But, they showed me this past weekend at the tournament (in Marks) that they’re going to be all right. I expect us to go back to North State and hopefully go a little further than we did last year.”

Patterson finds herself back in the head coaching role after former Lady Knights and Marion Lady Patriots coach David Horton officially called it a career and retired from coaching. Though, managing the team is hardly a new concept for Patterson.

“It rebounds to me,” Patterson said. “I’ve been coaching these girls since they were in fourth grade. I started the elementary softball team when they were in fourth grade and I’ve been sticking with them ever since. Their seventh grade year, I coached with Coach Gary Cordell. Then he left. The next year, I did it by myself. Then Coach Horton came in and I helped him. Now, it’s mine again this year.”

Patterson says the seasons she spent in the dugout with Cordell, now head coach of the West Memphis Blue Devils baseball team, and learning under the expertise of long-time coaching vet Horton helped her grow as a coach.

“Coach Horton taught me a lot of things, as id Coach Cordell,” Patterson said.

“They’ve been doing it for it for so long that I’m still learning from them. That helps me to be able to help the girls and help them grow. There’s a few that would like to play college softball and it would be wonderful if I could help them do that.”

One of those players who may have the ability to play softball at the next level is Patterson’s daughter, Grace Patterson who takes the hill every night for the West Memphis Christian and tossed all but a couple of varsity innings for the Lady Knights last season.

Grace Patterson, a sophomore this season, throws four pitches; a fastball, a change up, a screwball and a riseball. Making her ability on the mound even more impressive, her mother and head coach say Grace’s talents are still unpolished.

“With Grace, she just has a natural ability,” Patterson said. “She’s not one of those that practices all the time. She just goes out there and throws the ball, but you see improvement every time you watch her.

Her different pitches are getting stronger. She’s gone from walking several players to having maybe two walks the entire tournament. She’s gradually progressing without putting a whole lot of work into it.”

Taking a load off of Grace on the hill this year is newly acquired pitcher freshman Anna Hitchman, who Patterson is excited to see this season.

“She’s a really good pitcher too,” Patterson said.

“She’s just really getting started in it, but she’s a really good backup for Grace. They work really well together.”

Patterson has another daughter on the team, eighth-grader Madie Patterson. Nicole Patterson says having the opportunity to watch her daughters grow up on the diamond from the dugout is a remarkable feeling, though she doubts they replicate the feeling.

“I’ve coached them their whole lives and it’s not something I’m ready to give up yet, though they’d probably prefer it if I did,” Patterson said.

Along with Grace, Madie and Anna, Jules Phillips, Melia Kay, Holly Sheals, Piper Farmer, Supriya Chowdhury, Madison Guest, Kelsey Baker, Alex Teague and Haley Masner make up the 2018 Lady Knights.

West Memphis Christian takes their home field again this Tuesday against Marshall Academy with first pitch set for 4 p.m.

By Collins Peeples