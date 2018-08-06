Surviving the lights

Former West Memphis allstar Tywanna Inmon- Smith preaches to young athletes the importance of learning their sport on the field and in the office

WM School District On one particular night at the old Devil Dome during her high school days, Tywanna Inmon was in the midst of doing what she most always did. And that was dominate.

Or so she thought.

Her mom, Brenda, was one of a few ladies regularly seated in the south bleachers who were quite vocal, quite animated and sometimes even more entertaining than the Blue Devil basketball games themselves.

Tywanna shot a quick glance at where her mom was seated to gain what she surely thought would be approval.

She wasn't there.

Puzzled, she began scanning the stands to find her. 'I finally found her,' Tywanna remembered.

'She was headed toward our bench to tell Coach (Shelia) Burns to take me out because I wasn't playing hard enough.'

Inmon-Smith, now married to former Ole Miss basketball star Jason Smith, tells that story quite often with her business, Surviving the Lights, as she tours the nation speaking to young athletes as they reach the stage of college recruiting.

Inmon-Smith, who doubles as a pro athlete agent, was in town this week accompanying her client, fellow West Memphis native Sonny Weems, who was quite active in charitable work around town.

'Surviving the Lights is a platform I created to help athletes at all levels achieve success beyond sports,' she said. 'I promote business literacy as well as financial literacy in preparing for (athletes') lives beyond the game.'

Inmon-Smith spoke to dozens of West Memphis athletes on Tuesday at ASU Mid-South, many of whom have aspirations to play college ball.

But in a day and time in which athletes and parents usually have delusional aspirations, Inmon-Smith got very real with the athletes (and some parents) in attendance.

'There is a system in place that is designed to profit off these athletes who want to make it in college or pro ball,' said Inmon-Smith. 'And many athletes depend on these people to think for them.

Athletes are often coddled by these people or their own parents. But I try to make it real for them.

Sometimes they don't know what all it takes as far as work to get to the college level.'

Inmon-Smith, a 2000 graduate of West Memphis High School, signed with and played for Ole Miss before playing two years professionally overseas. She entered the business side of sports in 2007 and she reached out to Weems, who was on the verge of a professional career, to be his business manager.

'Along the way Sonny has learned a lot about the business of sports and how to market himself, both in his own community and abroad,' Inmon-Smith added. 'I have also worked with quite a few NBA and NFL players.

I'm actually in conversations with NFL teams right now about my transitional program. What the program is all about is putting the power right back into the athletes' hands.'

Inmon-Smith's exploits on the basketball court will get her inducted into the West Memphis Sports Hall of Fame on Oct. 11 at Southland Park. The fourth class of greats will be inducted at 6 p.m. in a banquet at the Park.

She will be joined by football star Charles Stackhouse, former West Memphis athletic director Wallace Chandler, former track star and ex-assistant football coach Mike Maxwell and basketball coaching great Larry Bray.

By Billy Woods