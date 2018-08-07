Bonnie Sue Turner

Bonnie Sue Turner passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in Jonesboro, Arkansas at the age of 71. Bonnie was bom Oct. 10, 1946 in Wynne, Arkansas to parents Herbert and Marillian Burroughs. She spent her professional career as a nurse serving others for over 29 years. Bonnie was an avid reader, awesome cook and cherished antiques but mostly her family. She will always be remembered as the greatest mom and grandmother as her family always came first in her life. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Pamela Harrell (Brad) of Wynne; two grandchildren, Ben Sides and Brandon Harris; and two great grandchildren, Kyle and Samuel Harris. She leaves four sisters, Betty Ann Eubanks of Lake Village, Sylvetta Young (James) of West Memphis, Nola Daniel (Dickey) of West Memphis and Jackie Burroughs of West Memphis; two brothers, Waymon Burroughs (Viola) of Wynne and Thomas Burroughs of Lake Village.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Roger Altman; and daughter, Gail Altman. A graveside service will be held at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion on Friday Aug. 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be made at www.rollerfuneralhomes. com