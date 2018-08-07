ASU Mid-South named a ‘Great College to Work For’

College earns distinction for second year in a row

ASU Mid-South For a second straight year, Arkansas State University Mid-South is a great college to work for, according to a survey by The Chronicle of Higher Education, a top trade publication for colleges and universities.

Mid-South is one of 84 colleges recognized and 42 named to the honor roll.

The results were released on July 16 in The Chronicle’s 11th annual report on the academic workplace and are based on a survey of 253 colleges and universities with over 53,000 faculty and staff across the country responding. It is the largest and most comprehensive workplace study in higher education and recognizes colleges that get the top ratings from employees on workplace practices and policies.

ASU Mid-South is again the only institution in Arkansas to be recognized and won honors in six categories: Confidence in Senior Leadership, Facilities, Workspace & Security, Professional Career Development Programs, Respect and Appreciation, Teaching Environment, and Work/Life Balance.

The College also made the honor roll, which goes to the top schools in each 4year and each 2-year size category. The honor roll is based on the number of times institutions were honored in the individual recognition areas.

“I am so pleased that, for the second year in a row, Arkansas State University Mid-South, was named by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the great colleges to work for.

It’s deeply gratifying that this year we ranked in even more categories and we made the honor roll!

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, because it’s absolutely true – our college is a great place to work because of the people who work here. We care about one another, we support each other, and we’re ASU

all here for the same purpose – to serve our students and our community,” said Chancellor Dr. Debra West. “Steve Jobs once said the only way to do great work is to love what you do. I believe that doing great work largely comes from knowing that the contributions you make to the workplace are appreciated by your senior leadership; enjoying your work and the people you work with; sharing common workplace values and goals; and to the extent possible, maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Institutional culture is important, and those four things, I believe, summarize

ours.”

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

