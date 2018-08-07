Officer- involved shooting in Van Buren leaves officer injured; suspect dead

From the Arkansas State Police Public Affairs Office

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred at approximately 12:42 a.m.

Sunday morning, at a residence in Van Buren, Crawford County.

Officers with the Van Buren Police Department responded to a disturbance at the residence of 2209 Granite Circle. Upon arrival the officers made contact with an individual identified as Johnny Fisher, 68, of Van Buren.

According to initial statements made at the scene, officers asked Fisher to step out of the residence.

Fisher refused, brandished a gun and fired at officers, striking one of them. Both officers returned fire, killing Fisher.

Fisher’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

The Van Buren Police Officer that was injured was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries, and released. Questions relating to the identity of law enforcement personnel or their administrative status should be directed to the Van Buren Police Department..

Upon completion of the investigation, state police special agents will submit an investigative file to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney for consideration to determine whether use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was justified as defined by state laws.