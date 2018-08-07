SafeWise releases 2018 ‘Safest Cities’ in Arkansas list

Greenbrier tops rankings compiled by home security company

www.safewise.com For the third year in a row, Arkansas is showing itself to be a leader in fostering safe communities, with the city of Greenbrier again leading the way. Greenbrier, which also made our list of the 100 Safest Cities in the US, boasts record lows of zero violent crimes according to the 2016 FBI crime reports. This is especially impressive considering the reports showed a 4.1% increase in violent crime across the United States.

Greenbrier isn’t the only city in The Natural State that’s helping to keep the state’s safety record in good shape. Ten more cities made our list for a second year. The cities of Shannon Hills and Vilonia are not only on our list again but have also moved up in our safety rankings, with less than 0.5 violent crimes per 1,000 people.

Another impressive fact coming out of this year’s safety data: even some of Arkansas’ bigger cities are among the safest in the country. Bentonville, with a population over 46,000, is most famous for being the birthplace of Walmart—but it should also be famous for its safety record. Not only is this Bentonville’s second year on our Safest Cities list but it has also lowered its violent crime rate to less than two violent crimes per 1,000 people.

Whether you’re in a more urban area like Bentonville, or in the suburbs of Little Rock like Maumelle and Cabot (both of which have made our list again this year), or you’re in a town closer to Arkansas’ natural wonders like Cave Springs (which is new to our list this year), this Land of Opportunity offers a lot of great options.

For even more information and resources on staying safe in Arkansas, see our Arkansas Home Security and Crime Prevention Directory, where you’ll find tips on emergency preparedness, crime prevention, and more.

The Complete Top 20: 1. Greenbrier 2. Shannon Hills 3. Vilonia 4. Cave Springs 5. Brookland 6. Cherokee Village 7. Maumelle 8. Bryant 9. Little Flock 10. Gravette 11. Ashdown 12. Lowell 13. Bentonville 14. Johnson 15. Mountain Home 16. Gentry 17. Elkins 18. Bella Vista 19. White Hall 20. Cabot To identify the twenty safest cities in Arkansas, we reviewed the 2016 FBI crime report statistics and population data. Cities that fell below identified population thresholds or that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI were excluded from the ranking system. Our evaluation is based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) in each city. To level the playing field, we calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city. This makes it easier to directly compare the likelihood of these crimes occurring in cities with vastly different populations.

From SafeWise Media