State police investigating multiple shootings over violent weekend

Arkansas State Police investigating Pine Bluff officer- involved shooting

From the Arkansas State Police Public Affairs Office

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m., Friday, August 3, involving officers of the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Local police officers were initially dispatched to a disturbance in the area of West Roane Avenue. Upon their arrival in the neighborhood, the officers encountered an individual identified as Danny Lee, 34, of Pine Bluff outside a residence at 1522 Willow Street. Lee was brandishing a gun.

According to initial statements made to special agents, the officers attempted to take Lee into custody, however he raised a gun pointing it at the officers. The officers fired their weapons striking Lee. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine cause and manner of death.

No law enforcement officer were injured during the incident. Questions relating to the identity of the local law enforcement officers or their administrative status should be directed to the Pine Bluff Police Department Upon completion of the investigation, state police special agents will submit an investigative file to the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney for consideration to determine whether use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was justified as defined by Arkansas laws.