William Kimberly “Kim” Lincoln

William Kimberly “Kim” Lincoln passed away Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 70. He was bom in Memphis to parents William R. and Mary Lynn Lincoln. Kim later met and married his wife Sharon H. Lincoln and the two were able to spend nearly the next 28 years together before God called her home. He was a Vietnam War Veteran with the United States Marine Corps and was very proud to have served his country. Kim worked in the auto parts industry but could be found on local lakes bass fishing in his spare time. Kim is survived by his father, William R. Lincoln; one daughter, Tisha Henley of Proctor; one son, Scott Harper (Christie) of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sisters, Jenny Hooker (Tom) of Michigan, Tammy Peppers (John) of Mt. Vernon, Arkansas; one brother, Stanley Lincoln (Jeannine) of Olive Branch, Mississippi. He will be deeply missed by three grandchildren who will always cherish his memory, Meredith Harper, Dustin Davis and Dalton Davis. Kim is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; and his mother, Mary Lynn. Online condolences can be left at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com