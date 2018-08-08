Blue Devils look to win big in Little Rock

Regardless of the final score, West Memphis stands to profit nicely from their season- opener

WM School District The West Memphis Blue Devils' regular-season opener is a game that counts on the record, yes, but it's much more than that.

As the Blue Devils prepare for their earliest-ever opening game on Aug. 21 at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium, it is important for their fan base to realize this will be a major fund-raiser for the athletic program.

The game has been officially dubbed The Bank of England Mortgage Kick-Off Classic, presented by 103.7 The Buzz. It will count as a West Memphis home game and the Blue Devils will be the home team on the scoreboard, but that's not nearly as significant as the other factors surrounding this delectable opportunity for the football program. West Memphis was given 1,000 tickets (at $10 apiece) and they go on sale immediately at the West Memphis School District Administrative office on South Avalon and at the main office at The Academies of West Memphis.

And the most important factor: The Blue Devils get all pre-sale proceeds.

Not only that, but the evening of the 21st there will be an opening game between Des Arc and England. The Blue Devils will also be set to gain 25 percent of the gate from that game.

R.J. Hawk, high school sports director for 103.7 The Buzz, said last year's inaugural event brought a cool $14,000 check to Warren, which bought all 1,000 of its tickets and then the 25 percent from the opening game of the doubleheader.

The Des Arc-England contest on Aug. 21 will begin 5 p.m. while the Blue Devils face Little Rock Central at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Monday, the 20th, the Classic will find Pine Bluff Dollarway facing Little Rock McClellan at 5 p.m., followed by Watson Chapel vs Nashville in the nightcap.

'We wanted to attract some of the top teams in the state for this event,' Hawk explained. 'We had the opportunity to kick off the season on Week Zero and be the only action in the state. We try to be the first games out of the block.'

How the Blue Devils landed this opportunity is a story unto itself.

'I've known (Blue Devil head coach) Billy Elmore since his days at Stuttgart and he's a really good friend,' Hawk said. 'So, that was my first choice, to get West Memphis. At first our plan was to pit West Memphis against Texarkana. Everybody in West Memphis was fine with the idea, but Texarkana didn't want any part of it. So, I called Elmore and told him. He just said 'find me a team and roll with it.'' West Memphis School officials will be pounding the pavement this week and next week to sell the tickets to local businesses who can disperse the tickets any way they wish. It is also important for Blue Devil fans to not only buy the tickets and attend the game in support of their team, but to recognize the importance of the fundraising aspect of the contest.

'People need to buy their tickets at the school if they want to really support their team,' Hawk added.

The Blue Devils' early start to the season will be followed up by two Friday nights without playing. Their next contest will be Sept. 7 at Blytheville. Their first game at Hamilton-Shultz Field is set for Sept. 14 against Wynne.

By Billy Woods