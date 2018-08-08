Fake bomb threat at Marion Market Place

Search of premises yields no results after hoax at local grocery store

There’s a term in the entertainment business for when no one or only a few people show up for an event… they call it a “bomb threat.” Because everyone has evacuated, you see.

Bomb threats are nothing new. For years, on the day that the Biology Department at Arkansas State University was to perform dissections, someone would inevitably call in a bomb threat to the campus police, as if not actually performing the dissections would somehow bring the pig or cat or whatever was being dissected that day back to life. Public schools are also often targets for bomb threats. Pranksters, just looking for some time out of the classroom or an escape from a pending exam, are known to call and let school officials know “there’s a bomb in the building” — no doubt snickering on the other end of the phone at their “clever” shenanigans.

And you can’t just dismiss it as a hoax. In April, a Utah student was arrested for bringing a bomb to school in his backpack. In May, Santa Fe police found “explosive devices” in a school there after a call-in tip. So, as unlikely that it might be that “there’s a bomb in the building,” when such a call comes in, law enforcement has to take it as a serious potential threat.

Such was the case Monday mid-morning, when police were called to the Marion Market Place on a call about a bomb at the local grocery store.

While no explosives were uncovered, local residents took notice of the police cars and yellow “caution” tape.

“Bomb threat at Marion Market?” said Debbie Sparks. “Wow, somebody must be bored… or at least I hope that’s all it is.”

That’s all it was.

“Why?” asked Lisa Heath. It was a valid question.

“Someone wanted off,” speculated Kathy Pritchard “Or they were late getting to work,” added Tim Mayfield.

“Didn’t they have a bomb threat a few months ago?”

asked Patsy Gallegos.

They did, indeed, with very similar circumstances, which also yielded no explosives found.

“Surely it ain’t that guy who did it last time!” said Essie Lawrence.

While everyone was safe and the store resumed regular operations soon after the bomb dog gave the building an “all clear” report, the question of motive remained, with Pat Griffin offering perhaps the most likely explanation…

“Crazy crazy people.”