MOEOSCOIPE

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today you have an opportunity to reconsider something, especially regarding inheritances about the wealth of others and how their wealth affects you. It looks good.

Family discussions might be ambitious today. They will return to a previous discussion about real estate, home repairs or perhaps a parent. You

feel optimistic.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You are enthusiastic today. You are upbeat about a work-related issue that could involve your writing, or your ability to train or teach someone. It's looking good!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a great day for business and commerce. Trust your moneymaking ideas. However, if something looks too good to be true, it probably is.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) People are attracted to your enthusiastic ideas today. Your sheer enthusiasm gives you the power to inspire others. You can lead the way!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You feel confident that if you dig for some answers today or look for solutions to old problems, you will find what you're looking for. And indeed, you're probably right.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You will enjoy getting together with groups today, or perhaps a friend, to promote a big idea. You might want to help those who are less fortunate, because you feel generous and genuinely concerned.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. You will impress a boss or parent today, because you're thinking big and you are confident! This person likes your vision. He or she also likes your enthusiasm, because it can stir his or her ambitions as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a great day to travel or make travel plans. It's also a wonderful day to learn new things and study. Visit libraries and universities, and talk to people from other cultures.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You will be fair – in fact, more than fair – if you have to decide how to divide or share something today. However, make sure that you are fair to yourself as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is an upbeat day, which is why you will enjoy hanging out with close friends and partners. People are enthusiastic and fun to be with. (This is more your style!)

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) It's a solid day at work. Your co-workers are positive and helpful. Someone might have big ideas that everyone is thrilled to hear.

BORN TODAY: You are a charming and friendly leader. You know how to inspire and motivate people. This year it's time to take a rest. It's a wait-and-see year with a slow pace. Learn how to cooperate with others. Look for ways to practice kindness and be helpful to others. Be relaxed and easygoing. Focus on business and personal relationships.

