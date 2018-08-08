News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

• The Crittenden County Retired Teachers’ Association – under the leadership of Mrs. Francis Creekmore, will hold its first meeting of the 2018-19 school-year this Thursday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. in the Marion School District Administrative Offices, 200 Manor Street in Marion. Retired personnel who have not paid their 201819 dues may pay those dues during this meeting to Mrs. Jamie Guin, treasurer or mail them to 1402 Stratford Drive in West Memphis. The local association appropriates $10 of the local $15 yearly dues to Crittenden County scholarships. Students from the school districts of Earle, Marion and West Memphis are awarded scholarships on a three-year rotation. During the 2018-19 school year, graduating seniors from the Academies of West Memphis will have an opportunity to apply for two $500 scholarships.

Former president, Mr. John Heath, will share information concerning the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System involvement in some legal challenges with its members during this first meeting. The public may learn more concerning the activities of the local Retired Teachers’ Association by visiting the West Memphis Public Library and browsing through the Association’s scrapbook crafted by retired educator and former president, Mrs. Ann Trevathan.

• Academies of West Memphis Registration Confirmation for 2018-2019 – Parents of students entering the 10th, 11th, and 12th grade at The Academies of West Memphis must attend a required registration to receive their schedule, purchase a locker ($10) and a parking pass ($20 for the year – required driver’s license and insurance). Registration location- AWM Cafeteria. Registration times are: Tuesday, Aug. 7th from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 9th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.,. Students are encouraged to attend with their parent. Parent Open House Thursday, Aug. 9, 4 to 6 p.m., along with a final rotation for parent registration.

•

– Weaver Elementary, 1280 E. Barton, West Memphis is inviting parents, relatives and community members to provide strong male role models to share the love of reading. Opportunities available 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to be a MISTER.

• St. Michael’s School Charity Bingo – Tuesdays at 7 p.m.. 405 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Smoke and alcohol free. All are welcome. Must be 18 to play. 870-7351720.

• West Memphis High School Class of 1968 Reunion Meeting – Second planning meeting Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at Masner’s Furniture, 581 E. Broadway, West Memphis. All alumni welcome. Reunion dates are Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13. For more information contact Gary Masner at 870735-2144.

• Marion Chamber Quarterly Luncheon – Thursday, Aug. 9 at noon at the Marion Performing Arts Center. Speaker Coach Keith Houston, head football coach for Marion High School. Catered by Colton’s Steak House and Grill/$12 per person. Call Tracy Brick at 870739-6041 for reservations.

• Boys & Girls Club Summer Program – Sponsored by City of Marion Parks & Recreation through Friday, Aug. 10 at Brunetti Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. $50 per child (some programs and any field trips may carry an additional fee). Lunch and snack provided each day. Call Darin McCollum at 870-735-1658 for more information and to register. Limited number of spots.

• Hope House Ministries and Memphis Food Bank – Bimonthly food distribution Friday, Aug. 10 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Marion Sports Complex. Call to qualify on Monday, July 23 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 870-732-4902.

• Fun For Kids – House of Prayer Church of God In Christ Trailer every Saturday morning starting Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be games, teaching, prizes and food for ages four to 13 years old. We can pick them up in the Edmondson area. Call Missy Louise Brewer at 870514-0017. Oza Brewer, pastor.

• National Health Center Week – Aug. 13-18 at East Arkansas Family Health Center, 900 N. 7th St., West Memphis. Patient Appreciation Day is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Health screenings and materials, refreshments, door prizes and fitness accessories will be available. For additional details call the center at 870-735-3842.

• EACC Performance – Ronnie Milsap Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket packages available online at www.eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480, ext. 352.

• Labor Day Weekend Celebration – On Labor Day weekend several families from the Porter Lake and Horseshoe Lake area will be coming together to celebrate the legacy left by our ancestors. We will be recognizing the contributions and sacrifices made by those who came before us. There will be food, fun, and fellowship for the entire family. If you are a part of that group from Bruins, Buck Bayou, Seyppel, and Pearland, and want to participate, please contact Melvin Davis or Dmandel Young for additional information at melvin.davis614@gmail.com or dmandsr@gmail.com

• West Memphis High School Class of 1978 40th Reunion – Friday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Friday Meet and Greet 7 until 11 p.m. at CG’s Catering, 5499 N. Main, Crawfordsville. Saturday, also at CG’s Catering, 6 to 7 p.m. Cocktail Hour, 7 to 8 p.m. Dinner Hour and 7:30 until 11:30 p.m. The Hired Guns Band will play for dancing. $75 per person if paid by Aug. 18. For more information contact Trish Smith at 870-7324655 or 901-491-8830.

• Delta Market – Every Saturday through Sept. 1, at ASU Mid-South (North side of Broadway), from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local fruits and vegetables, specialty and prepared foods, arts and crafts and food trucks. • Marion Chamber Annual Awards Banquet – Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Speaker Mike Preston, Executive Director Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Tickets $55 per person, available through Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041.

• AARP Drivers Safety Course – Tuesday Sept. 4th, from 12 to 4 p.m., to be held at East Ark Family Health Center, 900 N 7th St. West Memphis. This class is open to everyone, NO TEST, with completion, you file with your Insurance company for a 3 year discount. Cost is AARP member $15.00 (must show your card), non members $20.00. For more information or to reserve your seat contact: Garry or Gayle Hahne at 870-339-2180.

• Marion Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square – Saturday, Sept. 29 kick-off time TBA. Bring your favorite tailgate set-up to the Courthouse Square and watch the Hogs vs. Texas A& M on a jumbo screen. Contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 for more information.

• Free 50+ Expo – Saturday, Sept. 29 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Eugene Woods Civic Center, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. Enjoy fun, games, exercise, nutrition sessions and more! You will also be able to shop with a variety of vendors. Stop by and visit: Healthcare Officials and West Memphis Police Department. For information contact Tamara Hood at 870-636- 2418 or Alleyene Peters at 870-733-2404.

• Left Bank Festival – Saturday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. at Delta Regional Park/Big River Crossing. Run, music, food and fun. For more information visit www.leftbankfestival.com

• EACC Presents ‘All Hands on Deck’ – Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the EACC Fine Arts Center. For tickets or informaton call 870-6334480. ext. 352 or www.eacc.edu.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties. Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-735-8803 after 4 p.m.

• Total Deliverance Food Program – 400 Commerce Dr., Earle: Monday-Friday, Breakfast 8:30 a.m., Lunch 12 p.m. through Aug. 10. Saturday, Aug. 11 Fun in the Sun Day Lunch 12 p.m.; Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 131 Front St., Parkin: Monday-Friday Lunch 11:15 a.m. through Aug. 10; New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 11 Swindle Rd., Earle Supper 7 p.m. through Aug. 10. VBS July 24-July 26. Supper 7 p.m.; L.C. Jones Family Life Center, 23905 Hwy. 70, Heth, Supper 6:30 p.m. on July 19, Aug. 9 and Aug. 10; Marion Sunset Church of God in Christ, 129 Powell, Marion VBS July 18July 20 Supper 5 p.m.; Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree Lunch every Sunday 1 p.m. Supper every Wednesday 7 p.m. through Aug. 12; Whole Truth Gospel Church, 524 2nd St., Earle Supper every Wednesday through Aug. 8.

• Families in Transition – provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide 'Safe Dates' Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in 'Safe Dates', please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• G E M Academy – Inside The Word on the Move Tabernacle, 2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. We offer education enrichment classes for children 1st to 3rd grade. For more information or to register for 2018 contact our School Director Mrs. Marlena Davis at 870-394-4792.

• Edmondson Councilmembers Meeting – Meeting permanently changed to 9 a.m. every 2nd Monday of the month.

Men In Schools To Encourage Reading