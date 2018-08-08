Patriots prepare to unveil new look this season

With changes all over the field, Marion will look much different than last season

As the Arkansas sun and humidity from the Mississippi River combine to escalate the heat index to over 100 degrees, the Marion Patriots grind through two-a-days in preparation for the upcoming season.

“Me and my guys are trying to get them to understand that it’s not easy,” said new Marion Patriots head coach Keith Houston. “You got to go out and earn it and it starts out here on the practice field. Every day, we’ve got to do the small things right and the big things will take care of themselves.”

The new Marion coach says that implanting a new system and gaining the trust of his players starts with consistency from his fellow coaches and himself.

“What we’ve been telling those kids is that we’re going to give them a consistent dose of what we do,” Houston said. “We’re not going to change each day. I’m going to be Coach Houston every day. Coach Carter is going to be Coach Carter every day.

We’re going to be tough on them and we’re going to hold them accountable.

We’re going to coach the small things and we’re going to coach them hard.

For the most part, the kids have responded well.”

Houston, a former defensive coordinator at Faulkner University, accepted the head coaching role at Marion earlier this summer, brining with him his former assistant coaches from Faulkner, defensive coordinator Jamie Carter, offensive coordinator Zach Tribble and special teams coach Frederick L. Moore.

With such an extensive coaching overhaul and so little time to prepare for the season opener, Houston says the Patriots full attention has remained in Marion this summer, choosing not to focus on other teams camps but instead to spend every possible second teaching his players new schemes, plays and lingo.

“We’re going to take it day by day, play by play and practice by practice,” Houston said. “We know it’s going to be a process.

We’re just trying to get the kids to understand the things that we’re going to be doing and we know that it’s not going to happen over night, but we’ve been very pleased with how they’ve been picking up the defensive terminology and the offensive schemes that we’re going to be running.”

The terminology isn’t all that will be different for six-foot senior Anthony Switzer. As a junior last season Switzer finished second on the Patriots team with 70 total tackles and 43 solo tackles at the outside linebacker spot.

Now as a senior, Switzer is being asked to take his talents and leadership abilities to the secondary in order to help secure a Marion defense that was leaky, at best.

“Last year, we were weak because we were pretty young in the secondary positions,” Switzer said.

“We had a whole bunch of people that never played before that had to step up.

They got to play last year and learned from their mistakes. So, now it’s going to be easier for them and, with me back there to lead them, we’re going to fly around and have fun.”

Houston says moving Switzer from linebacker to safety is an attempt to utilize his players to their full potential, getting all he can from them athletically and through their leadership.

“We just want to put him in position to be able to make some plays,” Houston said. “He was able to do that at the linebacker spot, but, with his athletic ability and his football IQ, we think he can help us on the back end and get people lined up and do some things that we need to do on the back end to be successful.”

Another noticeable change for the Patriots this season will come in the quarterback position. With the graduation of Jacob Green, Marion has an open spot behind center.

Houston hasn’t announced a starting quarterback for week one yet, with junior Eric Burks and sophomore Daedrick Cail in an open competition. Though, if called upon to guide the Patriots this season, the six-foot, 200-pound, 15year-old sophomore says he’s ready.

“For a team goal, I want to make it to the playoffs first and then we’ll start thinking about state and stuff like that,” Cail said.

“My personal goals are to limit my interceptions, throw a lot of touchdowns and lead this team this year.”

Cail does admit that learning the new playbook has been an adjustment.

Certainly though, that’s something that rings true across all classes of Marion players this season with the coaching overhaul ,as echoed by senior running back Anthony Price who led Marion in rushing yards last year with 857 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

“It’s been a big adjustment, but we’re feeding into the process that coach is putting forward,” Price said. “We’re trusting it and we’re going to give a good look this season, the way we’re looking right now in practice.”

Expect to see even more of Price and fellow senior back Kenta Jones, who picked up 262 yards on 67 carries last season, this year. In the past, the Patriots passing attack had been the staple of the offense. However, fans should expect to see the ground game utilized first this season.

“We’re going to be balanced on offense and we’re going to take what the defense gives us,” Houston said. “We got it to where we can pass the ball if we nee to pass the ball, but we also want to have a good enough run game to where we can control the football games. In order to win football games, you have to be able to run the ball and what’s what we want to do. We want to be able to establish the run to open up the pass.”

Fans can get their fist glimpse of the new-look Patriots when Marion takes their home field against Stuttgart High School in a scrimmage on August 16 at 6 p.m.

By Collins Peeples