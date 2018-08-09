AGFC adds acreage to Cypress Bayou

From Randy Zellers

Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Thanks to a partnership with The Trust for Public Land and the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has added 975 acres of access for hunters to Cypress Bayou Wildlife Management Area in White County, boosting that WMA to approximately 2,638 acres of publicly accessible wildlife habitat.

The property, much of which had already been enrolled in the Wetland Reserve Program, was initially purchased by TPL and then sold to the AGFC as funding could be allocated. The property was conveyed to the AGFC in two transactions, the second of which was completed last Friday.

The Arkansas Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation contributed $100,000 of the $2.9 million purchase price for the area. These funds were derived from the sales of NWTF state license plates found on vehicles throughout Arkansas as part of their “Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt.” initiative.

According to AGFC Assistant Chief of Wildlife Management Garrick Dugger, the new addition to the WMA is rich with a diverse amount of species.

“It’s got some really good deer and duck, and even quail and turkey on the property,” Dugger said. “There is a lot of potential for small game like rabbit as well.”

Dugger says parking lots will be placed on the two small portions of the area not enrolled in WRP, offering a totally separate access to the WMA than before.