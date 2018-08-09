Black Knights prepare to retain crown

After a state championship win last season, West Memphis Christian looks for a repeat performance this season

When the West Memphis Christian Black Knights take the field for the first time at home on August 17, the team will have a much different air about them than they did when they opened up their 2017 season.

After a 1-9 campaign in 2016, the Black Knights shocked the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) Class A division with an 11-3 record last season, ending in one of the most spectacular games ever played, a 5648 overtime, state championship victory over Trinity Episcopal Day School.

The talent at West Memphis Christian, a school that had 26 players last season, is no longer a secret and new head coach Marcus Davidson is keenly aware that his opponents have taken note of that.

“I think it’s definitely going to be different,” Davidson said. “I think those guys are going to be gunning for us. The cats out of the bag. They know what we’re doing now and they know that we’re going to keep doing the same things that we’re doing. So, yeah, I think they’re going to be looking for revenge and to have the same accomplishments that we did last year.”

Davidson, defensive coordinator last year for West Memphis Christian, takes over the reins of the Black Knights after the departure of Darrow Anderson who is now on the sidelines of Potts Camp High School.

The Black Knights’ plays should look pretty similar to last season, with a blitz happy, chaos causing defense and an offense that relies heavily on the midline veer, a scheme that resulted in quarterback Parker Benson carrying the ball 41 times for 162 yards and four rushing touchdowns in the Black Knights state championship win.

Certainly, Benson, returning now as a 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior, has proven his ability to run.

The Black Knights leader says though that he hopes to utilize his arm a little more this season.

“I would like to air the ball out more,” Benson said. “I think my footwork has gotten better as a quarterback and I’ve gotten better in my drops. I’ve been going to a lot of camps and I’ve had different quarterback coaches tell me different stuff and I’ve taken it all in. So, yeah, I’ve progressed as a quarterback from last season.”

Benson and his teammates may very well put the ball in the air more this season, even if only out of necessity. West Memphis Christian graduated three offensive linemen from last season, including 6-foot-4, 275pound tackle Biron Rossell who now anchors down the offensive line at Louisiana Tech University. “There is no replacing three linemen,” Davidson said. “A lot of schools can because of the numbers they have and a lot of people never have to rebuild.

They just reload. But, we did pick up a new guy.

He’s a senior. He’s just started working with us, but I know it makes my skill guys feel a lot better to have a bigger, stronger, guy up there rather than to have to throw our sophomores immediately into the fire.”

That lineman Davidson speaks of is Delvion Augustus, a senior who recently transferred to West Memphis Christian from West Memphis High School and will be playing the tackle role vacated by Rossell this season.

Despite multiple changes to his line, Benson feels secure in his teammates abilities.

“I feel confident,” Benson said. “I don’t think they’ll let anybody get near me.

We’ll be good.”

Another key asset to Benson, both in blocking schemes and in the passing game, is going to be Hunter Hicks, a mammoth senior tight end at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds. Hicks has proven his ability to make an impact in the Black Knights passing game, with two touchdown grabs in last season’s state championship victory.

While the midline veer excited spectators last season, with West Memphis Christian averaging 38.9 points per game, the Black Knights defense is what anchored the team.

With a frantic, ball hungry defense that is best described as organized chaos, the Black Knights held opponents to just 12.1 points per game with five shutouts and 53 total takeaways, an average of 3.8 turnovers per game, and scored defensively in 13 of 14 games. Davidson says fans shouldn’t expect any less this season.

“We’re going to do that, I promise you,” Davidson said. “We’re going to put pressure on the quarterback every time. It doesn’t matter if it’s a run or pass.

We’re going to make him make a quick read. If our guys do the right thing and go to the right gap, we’re going to have a minimum of five guys, and sometimes up to seven or eight will be coming, but we’re going to keep our blitz happy defense. We’re going to pin our ears back and get after it and we’re going to force people to make a decision and make it quick.”

West Memphis Christian travels to Tunica for a scrimmage this Friday night, the team’s last tune up before opening up the season on August 17 at home against Macon Road Baptist. Kickoff for the season opener is set for 7 p.m.

By Collins Peeples