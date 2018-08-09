HOROSCOPE MOMOSCOIPE

For Friday, August 10, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) It's important to play as well as work. If you're a parent, it's important to spend time with your children. It's also important to express your creative talents and your joy of sports.

Today's New Moon is the one that will urge you to think about how you can improve your relationships with family. You'll also think about how to improve where you live.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Each New Moon is your chance to make a resolution. Today's New Moon resolution is to remember to be clear in all your communications with others. And also, to listen.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) It's important to know what your true values are. If you don't know what you value, how can you know what guides you in your important decisions?

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Today is the New Moon in your sign, and it's the only one all year. Take a realistic look in the mirror. How can you improve the impression you create on your world?

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a fine day to think about your spiritual values. Whatever happens inside you affects what happens outside you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Friendship is important. Today's New Moon focuses on friendship. If you want to have more friends, be friendly!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is the best day of the year to think about your life direction in general. Where do you want to be five years from now? Where do you want to be next year?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) What further training can you get to help you in your job? What further education or travel might enrich your life?

CAPRICORN (Dec. to Jan. 19) Just as it's important to be wise in how we handle our own possessions and wealth, it's important to know how to handle shared property. You might work out some details about this today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today's New Moon urges you to think about how you can improve your closest relationships. In a successful relationship, you are as good for your partner as he or she is for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Do you feel fulfilled in your job? If you can't do what you love, you can always love what you do.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are spirited and charming. You also are both imaginative and practical. It's time to live life fully! This is because you are entering a fun-loving, social year. Begin by appreciating the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for who you are and what you have. Count on enjoying the blessing of heightened popularity and warm friendships this year.

