Mark your calendars — Dove Season 2018 is almost here

Times Outdoors Columnist In a little over 3 weeks, Sept. 1, 2018, to be precise, dove season will open over the Labor Day weekend. There will plenty of BBQ, football, and partying on the lake, but are you READY TO HUNT? Did you clean the shot gun after that last hunt, where are the light weight hunting clothes, the ole dog needs some exercise, any ammo left from the last trip, and most importantly, where’s the dove field? Papa Duck visited three of the local sporting stores and here are some good ideas.

Let’s begin with the basics. Is the gun, in my case ”01e Death Dealer”, cleaned inside and out and ready to hunt? Cory Gattis at Webb Arms in Marion is the place for gun cleaning and repair. The basic cleaning is $20 and the detailed cleaning where is everything is taken apart, is $35. They give a discount on multiple gun cleaning. Webb Arms buys, sells, and trades firearms. They are the only complete archery store in the county with sites, string replacement, and custom arrows. Did the zipper on that gun case go bad, look at the selection of cases and dove loads. Cory cleans any type of weapon and will mount and bore sight scopes. Don’t put off getting the guns cleaned and ready to hunt. Three weeks goes by quickly. Call 870-6369592.

City Cash Pawn in Marion offers a complete selection of hand guns, rifles, and shot guns, both new and used. With dove season almost here, it is a good idea to practice trying (?) to hit some clay pigeons. Bryan Simonetti has the Raven Bird Thrower that can hold up to 50 clay targets and operates off a battery. Get a couple of cases of birds and take that young shooter and both of you get your “shooting eye”. The boy doesn’t have a gun? Bryan has several models of 20 gauge and 410 Youth Models in stock with plenty of ammo. It is often less expensive to buy pistols locally because of the transfer fee that must be paid when buying a gun from out of state. City Cash Pawn has a good selection of guns and can get almost anything you want. When buying dove loads by the case, some stores have only eight boxes of shells instead of the 10 boxes per case. The number is 870550-2626.

The ultimate outdoors clothing store is Ann’s on East Broadway. There is absolutely no reason to go to Memphis for hunting apparel and if you catalog order it, there is a chance it will not fit right. Dove hunting requires light weight camo shirts and pants along with a comfortable dove chair to sit in the shade in. Light weight boots make the hunting better and bring plenty of bug spray because the skeeters will be out and there is a bumper crop of chiggers this year. Always spray with a high DEET number. Toby has Thermocells that will keep the mosquitoes away. A hat and good sun glasses will complete the preparation for the hunt. Papa Duck encourages you to take that young hunter with you and he can be outfitted in hunting clothes that fit. For something good to eat with breakfast or after the hunt, ANN’S has real raw organic honey that’s hard to find.

Toby Duncan is the owner and manager of the store and is a serious hunter and fisherman, so he knows what is needed for the hunt. They also have a good line of hunting dog products like dummies, collars, leases, and a fold up water bucket to give the dog a drink. Dogs get hot and if you have not been getting Old Faithful in shape, use extra caution. Heat and dehydration is a major problem. Call Toby at 870735-9771.

We are ready to open the season, but where are you going to hunt. It’s about too late to prepare a dove field and when planting a wheat field, it is easy to get in trouble with baiting. The wardens will be checking for bait. Sunflowers are a good safe place to hunt but they are about ready to be cut. Cutover com can be good, but do not try to “sweeten” the fields. Make sure the hunting license is up to date and have it with you. Each year. Wardens Andy and Will introduce people to Judge Thorne. It’s not too late to find a place to hunt, but do not wait till the evening before to start looking and asking permission. If there is a pay to hunt field, please pass it on to me.

Please look at the picture of the truck load of monster alligator gars. Tammi Bell sent this picture taken in the early 50’s of her dad Buddy Northcutt and her uncle, Bobby Northcutt . The largest gar was over 200 pounds and were taken out of the Langulle River near Marianna. The Arkansas Game & Fish paid them to remove gars from the river. They caught over 3 truck loads in the winter. Things have definitely changed over the years. The AG& F now requires a permit, along with a fishing license to take alligator gar. The permit is available at all the AFGC offices or online at agfc.com. For gars under 36 inches, there is a daily one fish limit. For gars over 36 inches, an Alligator Gar Tag is required. Read the regulations in the AG& F fishing guide book on page 10. The state has now started stocking them in hopes that they will reduce the number of jumping carp. These are apex predators that help control fish populations. Could it be that Mother Nature was right to begin with? If you have any pictures of the Good Ole Days, please send them in for other people to enjoy. I bet most fishermen have never seen fish this big in Arkansas.

It’s the time of year when the fishing has really slowed down with only a few reports of an ice box full of fish. The catfish, especially in the rivers, has continued to be good with monster fish being caught. Send some pictures of your catch.

Lakeside Taxidermy appreciates getting to make your trophies into wall mounts that can be bragged on. Our work is very good and reasonable and we get the mount done quickly. As always, take that young sportsman with you so he can brag about what a great dad he has.

Gargantuan Gar

Check out the size of the “dinosaurs” in this Throwback Thursday photo of a truckload of alligator gar who certainly live up to their name. Taken in the 1950s in Lee County, this pic shows off a pile of monsters taken out of the water decades ago, but their decendants live on in nearby rivers and lakes.

