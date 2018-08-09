Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com

Lake Poinsett (updated 8-4-2018)

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said cooler weather is bringing out more fishermen. They are selling more red worms, nightcrawlers and crickets. Also, they are getting more minnows and goldfish than they did last month. They keep a good variety at Lake Poinsett State Park of live bait as well as frozen bait and plenty of other fishing supplies. While Lake Poinsett is closed for up to two years undergoing repairs, there are other lakes in the immediate area for anglers to check out, including Lake Hogue and Lake Charles. Also, the AGFC’s Family and Community Fishing Program is now stocking the pond at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Crown Lake (updated 8-4-2018)

Boxhound Marina (870670-4496) said the water level is normal and the clarity is clear. Temperature was about 90 degrees at last check. Bream are good on redworms or crickets. No reports on crappie. Bass are excellent; anglers are using plastic worms, topwaters early and late, and spinner- and crankbaits. Catfishing is good on stink bait and chicken liver. ***

Spring River (updated 8-4-2018)

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said the Spring River is navigable. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. Canoe season is here and there are many boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10) .

White River (updated 8-5-2018)

Triangle Sports (870-7937122) said the water is clear and is about 5 feet low. There was no surface water temperature recorded. Reports on bass were fair, with plastic worms, grubs and swimbaits working best. Catfish ranged from poor to fair, with chicken livers working best. Crankbaits will bring in a fair amount of walleye these days. Nothing report on bream or crappie.

Take a short walk on a long pier and do a little bank fishing off the new walkway at the Bond’s Launch at Horseshoe.

Photo by John Criner