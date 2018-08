Something to cheer about

At cheer camp last week, both the West Memphis Christian varsity and junior high cheer squads won Herkie awards and bids to NCA Nationals. Varsity also claimed the Stunt SAFE Award, Excellent ribbon-chant award and Excellent ribbon-cheer award while the junior high received the Superior ribbon-chant and Excellent ribbon-cheer awards. The Black Knights open their football season at home on August,17 at 7 p.m.

Photo from WMCS Black Knights Twitter