Church Announcements

It’s praying time! Join us in our prayer conference on the prayer line every Monday and Wednesday night from 7 to 8 p.m. You are welcome to join in and pray or you can join in and listen in as others pray. The call is free to all, dial 1 (302) 202-1108 and it will ask for code 550989. Please pray for our kids, family and world.

• Earle Baptist Church, 1515 2nd St., Earle: Rev. Harold McMickle of Trumann will be the guest speaker Sunday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. Rev. McMickle is a 1978 graduate of Wynne High School and currently serves as Chaplain for Arkansas Home Hospice and as Interim Pastor at Lebanon Baptist Church. For more information call 870-792-8945. Tony Wells, pastor.

• House of Prayer Church of God in Christ,

Edmondson: Fun For Kids every Saturday morning starting Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be games, teaching, prizes and food for ages four to 13 years old. We can pick them up in the Edmondson area. Call Missy Louise Brewer at (870) 514-0017.

• Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention – Convention #1 Aug. 17-19 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center. For program times and information contact Russell Reed at (901) 4947305, reedrL89@gmail.com. Convention #2 Aug. 24-26 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center. For information contact Kenneth Webb at 901-4918254 webbklec@bellsouth. net. Convention #3 Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at the Cook Convention Center. For more information contact Craig McCampbell at 901508-8980 mccampbell. 47@gmail.com.

• Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hughes: Celebrating 57th Homecoming Program Sunday Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Wallace Alexander from Travelers Rest MB Church of Hughes and Bethlehem MB Church of Widener. Sis. Roberta Oliver from Pleasant Plain MB Church will be the emcee. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. Cornell Jackson, pastor.

• Midway Baptist Church, 2022 Hwy. 147, Proctor: ‘Ready for a Life-Change’ Sunday, Sept. 2nd through Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. to hear Bro. Darrell Hayes for the solution to all of life’s issues. Call (870) 733-2248 or (870) 735-5983 if you need a ride.

• Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Proctor: ‘Cutting up 4 Christ! Pt. 2’. Has teamed up with others again to help give back to the youth in our community. There will be backpacks filled with supplies, free haircuts, snacks and other surprises that will be Friday, Aug. 10 at the Housing Authority Senior Center Building from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. First come, first served. Larry Robinson, host pastor

• Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 893 Griffin Rd., Clarkedale: Family & Friends Day Sunday, Aug. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker Rev. Tony Marshall of New Beginning Christian Church. Other guests include New Home of Crawfordsville, New Mt. Pisgah of Crawfordsville, Pilgrim Rest of Jericho, New Zion of Clarkedale and House of Prayer Fellowship of Earle. Rev. Spencer Knighten, pastor.

• New Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church, 524 Will Lewis Road, Proctor: New Mt. Pleasant will be having our Annual Men and Women’s Day Program on Aug. 19th at 3 p.m. Pastor K.C. McKinney and First Baptist of Edmonson will be our special guest for the day. Other guests include: The Word on the Move Ministries, St. John M.B. Church of Hughes, Keeping it Real Ministries of Crawfordsville, and Bridging the Gap Ministries of Blytheville. The program is sponsored by Minister Anita Lee. Host pastor, Betty Jenkins.

• New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 1940 #2 Waverly Rd., West Memphis: Family and Friends Days Program Sunday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. Guest will be Pastor Arlen Parham and the I Am Apart Church family of West Memphis, Pastor Kenneth Chalmers and the Brighter View MB Church family of Memphis and many more.

• Old St. Paul News: No children’s church this Sunday, Aug. 12. Celebrating 27th Love Day for Pastor Frederick and Sister Eair Anthony on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. Special guests are Dr. Lee O. Adams and The Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Family of Jericho. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

