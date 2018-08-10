Double Devil Feast Sept. 14

WM ABC hosts annial steak dinner

By the Evening Times Sports Staff

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Double Devil Feast, the West Memphis Athletic Booster Club’s annual fundraiser is celebrating its 30th year.

The ABC will host its 30th annual Double Devil Feast on Friday, Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the West Memphis High School Cafeteria.

The dinner consists of an 8-ounce steak, baked potato, slaw, roll, and drink.

Dine in or carry out.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling Carolyn Chrestman 870733-4259.