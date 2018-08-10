MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

F©n° §æMrdky9 Ânnpasd 11,2®1S For Saturday, August 11, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) For the next three weeks, your ambition is aroused! Explore opportunities and conversations with bosses that you had before. Revisit them one more time.

You will be keen to travel during the next three weeks, because you want to expand your world and have an adventure! You also will be keen to learn something new.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Disputes about shared property might arise during the next three weeks. It's quite likely that these are disputes that need to be rehashed one more time. Good luck.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Be patient more than usual in the next three weeks, because Mars will be opposite your sign. When this happens, you can feel easily annoyed with others. Stay frosty.

LEO (July to Aug. 22) During the next three weeks, you will want to work hard and accomplish as much as possible. You might even delegate work to others because you are so ambitious.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Sports events and social occasions will be tops on your agenda for the next three weeks. Romance also will be highlighted. Yes, it's going to be your time to play!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Your home scene might experience increased activity and chaos during the next three weeks. This will

23 to Amigo 22

CAPIRICOEN (B®Co 22 to Jm, 19) AQUÂM1US (Jænno 2® to Mb„ 18)

drain you, because you need to have harmony at home. Relax.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) The next three weeks are a powerful time for those who write, act, teach or sell, because you will be aggressive and forthright in all your communications. Short trips also are likely.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Respect your moneymaking ideas during the next three weeks. You also will put a lot of energy into managing your finances.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Try to get more physical exercise during the next three weeks, because you will have a buildup of energy within you. Look for ways to channel this energy and give it a healthy release.

AQUARIUS Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) If you think someone does not have your best interests at heart, you might be right. Keep your eyes open in the next three weeks. Trust your hunches.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Be patient with a friend during the next three weeks. If possible, use this energy to enjoy physical sports with others.

BORN TODAY: You are optimistic, creative and clever. You also are practical and realistic. You yearn for knowledge because you want to grow as a person. This is the year to simplify your life and build solid foundations. Hard work and effort will pay off. Focus your energy in one direction. Physical exercise is important. Explore yoga, martial arts or jogging – any physical discipline that you enjoy.

YOUIBdMN TOEMYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)