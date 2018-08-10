Local church to attend regional Jehovah’s Witness convention

Kingdom Hall congregation set for gathering in

Memphis

The 2018 Jehovah’s Witnesses Regional Convention will be held later this month at the Cook Convention Center in Memphis, with representatives from Kingdom

Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 600 S. Airport Rd., in West Memphis.

Elder Cleveland Flowers and Kingdom Hall will be on the scene on Aug. 17-19 at the Cook Convention Center for a three day program that will focus on the theme “Be Courageous,” and learning practical ways to face present and future challenges with courage.

For program times and information contact Russell Reed at (901) 4947305, reedrL89@gmail.com.

The Regional Convention will be held in three divisions: Convention #2 Aug. 24-26 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center. For information contact Kenneth Webb at 901-4918254 webbklec@bellsouth. net. Convention #3 Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at the Cook Convention Center.

For more information contact Craig McCampbell at 901-508-8980 mccampbell. 47@gmail.com.

