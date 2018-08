Marriage Licenses

Aug. 1 Guadalupe O. Ruiz, 54, and Claudia E. Aviles, 38, both of Memphis Antonio Martinez, 31, and Shelby L. Hall, 20, both of Marion David S. Lusby, 52, and Kelly G. Young, 48, both of Collierville, Tennessee Pedro Garduno, 32, and Jeymely T. Vicente, 26, both of Memphis Ignacio R. Cruz, 59, and Claudia S. Diaz, 58, both of Memphis Aug. 2 Joshua M. Cates, 28, and Lauren J. Clark, 27, both of Marion Aug. 3 David T. Tegethoff, 24, and Kaitlyn A. Evance, 21, both of Brookland, Arkansas Ray H. Mera, 20, and Abigail Berrera, 18, both of Memphis Francisco J. Hinojoza, 28, and Emily M. Serrato, 21, both of Memphis Francisco J. Gonzalez, 30, and Jasmine Mendez, 24, both of Memphis Aug. 6 Kevin A. Harris, 50, and Antoinette George, 46, both of Memphis Aug. 7 Kevin B. Donnerson, 54, and Angela Perry, 46, both of Marion Matthew C. Glass, 41, and Candice B. Vinson, 32, both of Marion

Divorce Petitions

July 18 Lauren Leigh Graves vs. Joshua Martin Graves Tyrone Keyton vs. Renee A. Keyton Terry Deon Bailey Sr. vs. Shawnee Shavette Bailey July 19 Terry Conlee vs. Julie Conlee Alfreda Page vs. Donny Page July 20 Chase Tolliver vs. Sumer Tolliver July 25 Hyo Sun Roe vs. Shelby G.

Hignite

July 30

Bobbie Eudy vs. Steve Darby

Melissa Minor vs. Larry

Minor

07-23-18 – 11:05am – 1120 Highway 77 – Theft of Property 07-23-18 – 1:46pm – 3910 N. I-55 Service – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 07-23-18 – 9:00am – 113 Henry – Criminal Mischief 07-23-18 – 1:30pm – 376 Springdale – Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief 07-23-18 – 12:00am – 219 Gavin – Criminal Mischief 07-23-18 – 2:45pm – 70 Ash Cove – Aggravated Robbery / Theft of a Firearm 07-23-18 – 4:27pm – Marion Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 07-23-18 – 8:00pm – 2700 I55 Service – Theft of Property 07-23-18 – 6:40pm – 302 Edgewood Cove – Theft of Property 07-23-18 – 9:21pm Sherwood – Harassment 07-23-18 – 9:15pm – 121 Cottonwood Cove – General Information 07-23-18 – 8:20pm – 189 N. George Circle – Criminal Trespass 07-24-18 – 2:05am – 515 Par #5 – Persons in Disagreement 07-24-18 – 12:00pm – 104 Windcrest Cove – Harassment 07-24-18 – 3:05pm – 101 Carol Cove – Criminal Trespass 07-24-18 – 7:00pm – 218 Cabriolet – Criminal Mischief 07-24-18 – 6:35pm – 3820 Complex – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property x 2 07-24-18 – 8:40pm – 417 Birdie #10 – Unauthorized Use of A Vehicle 07-25-18 – 2:11am – Theft of Property 07-25-18 – 2:15pm – Highway 64 – Public Intoxication 07-25-18 – 3:37pm – 138 Block – Persons in Disagreement 07-25-18 – 7:45am – 200 Manor – Theft of Property / Financial Identity Fraud 07-25-18 – 10:38pm Reckless Driving / Leaving the Scene of an Accident / No Proof Liability Insurance 07-26-18 – 3:06am – 515 Par #5 – Attempted Suicide 07-26-18 – 1:21am – Medel Marconi – Theft of Property 07-26-18 – 12:33pm – U/K Theft of Property 07-26-18 – 3:00pm – 248 Cabriolet – Theft of Property 07-26-18 – 6:00pm – 39 Ridgeway Cove – Interference with Visitation 07-26-18 – 5:30pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 07-26-18 – 5:20pm – 303 Club Circle – Indecent Exposure / Aggravated Assault 07-26-18 – 3:00pm Meadowbrook Circle Loitering 07-26-18 – 6:27pm – 136 S. George Circle – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 07-26-18 – 1:00pm – 136 Willow – Theft of Property 07-27-18 – 5:00pm – 1120 L.H.Polk – General Information 07-27-18 – 4:00pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Comply with Conditions of Suspended Sentence 07-27-18 – 6:00pm – 100 Mound City #23 – Domestic Battery 07-27-18 – 2:15pm – 2632 I55 Service Road – General Information 07-27-18 – 5:30pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 07-28-18 – 5:00pm – 417 Birdie #9 – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 07-28-18 – 9:30am – 423 Beechwood Cove – Harassing Communications 07-28-18 – 6:00pm – 5656 Baecon Park – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 07-29-18 – 11:30am – 441 Birdie #7 – Persons in Disagreement 07-29-18 – 8:00pm – Bayou Vista – Terroristic Threatening 07-29-18 – 7:00pm – L.H.Polk – Theft of Property 07-29-18 – 9:00pm – 413 Birdie #7 – Breaking and Entering 07-29-18 – 9:000pm – 99 Neely Cove – General Information 07-30-18 – 12:18am – 929 Bayou Vista – Harassment / Criminal Trespass 07-30-18 – 12:00pm – 503 Par – Criminal Trespass 07-30-18 – 10:00pm – 505 Par #4 – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 07-30-18 – 12:00am – 511 Par – Breaking and Entering

West Memphis Police Department 7/24/18 – 7/30/18

7/24/18 13:33 2411 Talonwood DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/23/18 1:11 1004 Ferguson DR POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 7/23/18 1:28 1550 Ingram BLVD A BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 7/23/18 8:16 1717 Missouri ST THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 7/23/18 8:36 631 S 3Rd ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 7/23/18 9:46 798 W Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 7/23/18 10:56 1007 E Service RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 7/23/18 10:57 350 Afco RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/23/18 11:24 4th Street/Broadway Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 7/23/18 11:40 514 Garden LN CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR MORE 7/23/18 15:39 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM BUILDING 7/23/18 17:55 510 Johnson ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/23/18 17:56 429 W Broadway AVE FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 7/23/18 18:58 511 Lois Marie CV BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/23/18 19:12 600 W Broadway AVE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 7/24/18 2:20 North 34th Street / North 35th Street GENERAL INFORMATION 7/23/18 23:05 West Memphis TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 7/24/18 0:45 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/24/18 3:24 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/24/18 5:37 3225 E Broadway AVE FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 7/24/18 12:17 1300 Biscayne DR LOITERING 7/24/18 13:28 GENERAL INFORMATION 7/24/18 14:21 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/24/18 15:04 760 Dogwood CV THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/24/18 15:32 509 Lois Marie CV THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 7/24/18 17:52 3102 E Polk AVE Robbery – Aggravated 7/24/18 21:43 607 Weaver RD GENERAL INFORMATION 7/24/18 22:19 1405 Missouri ST A THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 7/25/18 10:00 7th Street/ Broadway Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/25/18 12:35 2003 E Service RD 115 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/25/18 12:49 606 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/25/18 13:03 city LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/26/18 12:18 210 W Jackson AVE 6 THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 7/25/18 14:16 Broadway Avenue/ Ok Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/25/18 14:41 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/25/18 16:32 300 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 7/25/18 17:36 300 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 7/25/18 18:06 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/25/18 18:19 388 Three Forks RD 3 THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 7/25/18 19:37 303 N Rhodes ST 12 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/25/18 22:20 104 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 7/25/18 23:06 POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/26/18 0:48 714 Calvin Avery DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/26/18 0:56 2911 Dickson ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/26/18 2:58 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 7/26/18 3:31 1507 Estates DR THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 7/26/18 13:19 2911 Dickson ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 7/26/18 13:57 Jackson Avenue/Woods Street FAILURE TO YIELD THE RIGHT OF WAY 7/26/18 14:02 798 W Service RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/26/18 15:12 798 W Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 7/26/18 14:05 906 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 7/26/18 15:10 401 S College BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/26/18 15:15 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 7/26/18 15:28 802 E Broadway AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 7/26/18 15:32 300 W Service RD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 7/26/18 15:37 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM BUILDING 7/26/18 16:50 301 Missouri ST LOITERING 7/26/18 18:35 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/26/18 23:29 719 Holiday DR BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 7/26/18 23:50 2216 E Broadway AVE 16 GENERAL INFORMATION 7/27/18 0:19 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/27/18 0:31 318 E Bond AVE Contempt Of Court 7/27/18 2:26 1550 Ingram BLVD A ACCIDENTAL OVERDOSE 7/27/18 3:41 3901 Petro RD LOITERING 7/27/18 4:39 3901 Petro RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 7/26/18 20:45 702 Dover RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 7/27/18 8:06 4201 Petro RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM BUILDING 7/27/18 8:54 1514 Village DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/27/18 10:24 706 S 18Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/27/18 10:27 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 7/27/18 10:53 1901 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/27/18 12:13 18th Street/East Polk Avenue BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / RECKLESSLY CAUSES INJURY 7/27/18 12:22 220 Woods ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/27/18 15:04 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 7/27/18 16:18 City LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/27/18 17:59 818 Briarcliff RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM BUILDING 7/27/18 19:11 2308 E Broadway AVE NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 7/27/18 19:49 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/27/18 22:32 620 W Broadway AVE 8 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/27/18 22:35 East Broadway Avenue / North 26th Street OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS 7/27/18 22:50 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 7/28/18 0:08 2605 E Thompson AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/28/18 1:46 228 W Danner AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/28/18 2:19 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 7/28/18 2:37 Ingram Boulevard / I-40 – I -55 FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/28/18 6:59 1550 Ingram BLVD A RESISTING ARREST – REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO ARREST / USES FORCE 7/28/18 7:29 230 Bettis ST FOUND PROPERTY 7/28/18 8:20 220 S 14Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $25,000 OR MORE 7/28/18 11:29 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/28/18 12:11 300 S Service RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 7/28/18 15:53 2710 S Grove DR DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/28/18 17:40 330 S 7Th ST 2 OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 7/28/18 23:42 2800 Church ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 7/29/18 0:49 3978 E Service RD 110 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY LESS THAN $500.00 7/29/18 2:15 100 Court ST VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 7/29/18 2:42 210 W Jackson AVE H13 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/29/18 2:58 Ingram Boulevard/I-55/I-40 Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 7/29/18 5:30 350 Afco RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/29/18 7:53 1008 Normandy DR BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 7/29/18 8:56 East Broadway/9th Street NO SEAT BELT 7/29/18 13:23 1403 Brentwood DR BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 7/29/18 13:47 3901 Petro RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/29/18 14:38 600 N 7Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/29/18 17:08 1111 Cherry LN BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY WITH A WEA 7/29/18 20:03 2026 N Avalon ST 129 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 7/29/18 21:56 521 S Roselawn DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 7/29/18 23:13 800 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/30/18 1:16 2313 Wheeler AVE FLEEING 7/30/18 1:42 East Broadway Avenue / South 20th Street FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 7/30/18 2:16 521 S Roselawn DR OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION 7/30/18 6:57 GENERAL INFORMATION

Marion Police Reports 07-23-18 / 07-30-18