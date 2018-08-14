A-State announces 2018-19 Men’s Golf schedule

Red Wolves to play 10 tournaments in the upcoming season

JONESBORO – The Arkansas State men’s golf team is set to begin its 2018-19 season Sept. 1011 in San Antonio, Texas, at the Lone Star Invitational, which is one of 10 regular-season tournament’s on the Red Wolves’ schedule that will also feature its annual home tournament, the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, at RidgePointe Country Club. A-State is set to begin its fourth season under head coach Mike Hagen, who has led the program to 10 tournament championships, 19 top-three finishes and a 330-102-10 combined head-to-head record for a .758 winning percentage.

The Red Wolves ended last season ranked No. 72 in the nation after collecting at least a runner-up finish in six of 11 tournaments.

Arkansas State will play five fall tournaments and compete in six spring events, including the Sun Belt Conference Championships April 22- 24 at the Raven Beach Golf Club in Miramar Beach, Fla. A-State has advanced to the league tournament’s match-play semifinals two of the last three seasons.

Following its season opener, the Red Wolves will compete Sept. 16-18 in the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The squad has three tournaments scheduled for the month of October, including outings at the Maridoe Intercollegiate (Oct. 6-8), Quail Valley Collegiate (Oct. 14-16) and Little Rock Intercollegiate (Oct.

22-23).

A-State will resume play in the spring Feb. 24-26 at the Tiger Invitational in Opelika, Ala. The Red Wolves have two outings during back-to-back weeks the following month, starting with the Border Olympics March 11-12 that will be followed by the Lake Charles Invitational March 18-19.

“We added the Golfweek Conference Challenge, Maridoe Intercollegiate, Quail Valley Collegiate, Tiger Invitational and Lake Charles Invitational to our schedule this year,” said Hagen. “All five of these events will pose a great challenge to our team. It’s by far the strongest schedule we’ve had over my four years with the program. It’s my goal every year to provide our team opportunities to compete against some of the best programs in the country, and I’m excited to see how our team steps up to the challenge.”

Arkansas State will host the 23rd annual Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate April 1-2. The Red Wolves have won their home event each of the last two years, marking the first time in 16 years they claimed the tournament’s title in consecutive seasons.

The team will play its final regular-season tournament April 15-16, when it travels to Houston to compete in the Bayou City Collegiate Classic.

By Jerry Scott